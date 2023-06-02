Cinepolis India Presents Electrifying Live Screening of SUGA, the BTS Member and Acclaimed Producer, AGUST D’s D-DAY Concert

National, 2nd June 2023: Cinepolis India, one of India’s premier cinema chains, is thrilled to announce an exhilarating live screening event featuring SUGA, the multi-talented BTS member and award-winning producer, known by his artistic moniker, AGUST D. While the highly anticipated D-DAY concert takes place in Japan, fans in India will have the unique opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring performance, captivating music, and infectious energy of this musical powerhouse starting 01:30 PM IST on 03rd June 2023 at select 17 Cinepolis Multiplexes across the country.

With the increasing popularity of K-pop and the immense global fanbase of BTS, Cinepolis India aims to bring the magic of music and entertainment to its audiences by hosting this extraordinary live screening event. On this special occasion, fans will have the chance to experience SUGA’s remarkable talent, dynamic stage presence, and unparalleled showmanship as he delivers an unforgettable evening of pure musical bliss.

“We are delighted to bring SUGA’s D-DAY concert to our cinemas in India,” said Mr. Devang Sampat, CEO at Cinepolis India. “As one of India’s leading cinema chains, it is our constant endeavor to offer unique and immersive experiences to our patrons. SUGA’s live screening event is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional entertainment options, catering to diverse tastes and interests. Fans can expect an experience filled with pure musical bliss and an immersive cinematic experience like never before.”

The live screening of SUGA’s D-DAY concert will transport fans into the heart of the action, allowing them to feel as if they are right there in the audience, witnessing the electrifying atmosphere and fervent energy of the performance. The concert promises to be a remarkable showcase of SUGA’s unparalleled musical genius, featuring his chart-topping hits, enthralling choreography, and an overall production that will leave audiences in awe.

To ensure the comfort and safety of attendees, Cinepolis India will implement stringent health and safety measures at the select Cinepolis Multiplexes hosting the live screening event. Cinepolis India invites all BTS and SUGA fans to mark their calendars for this sensational event on 03rd June 2023 (Saturday) and prepare for an unforgettable evening of pure musical bliss. Don’t miss the chance to witness the unparalleled talent of Agust D as he mesmerizes the audience with his performance. The live content will be broadcast in the defined format and sound.

For ticketing information and updates on the live screening event, please visit the official Cinepolis India website and social media platforms. The tickets are also available on BookMyShow & Paytm website.