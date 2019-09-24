Cinépolis lets you #XperienceTheFuture with its latest campaign

New Delhi: Cinépolis, India’s 1st international and the world’s 2nd largest movie theatre circuit by attendance, launched ‘Xperience The Future’, a campaign that highlights the brand’s technological expertise and forte. This initiative is in line with the brands’ commitment to innovation and providing world-class cinematic experience to its patrons. The technology-driven campaign aims to Xpand the horizons of their customer with the best-in-kind technology, while also ensuring the best Xperience of movie-watching.

As part of the campaign, Cinepolis has launched a video that showcases the Xperience of the viewer as he travels to a distant planet and faces a multitude of situations. He gets completely absorbed in his journey, but soon realizes that he is sitting in a movie theatre, with popcorn in hand. The visuals strongly highlight the Harkness Screen, a specially designed international quality display screen that Cinépolis uses across its theatres to enhance the movie viewing experience. Coupled with RealD 3D digital stereoscopic projection technology, the world’s best Laser Projection Technology, the revolutionary Onyx LED screen, Dolby Atmos sound certification and 100% digital sound.

Link to the ‘Xperience The Future’ video- https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=I4CoQXf-z4Y

Speaking on the occasion, Devang Sampat, Dy. CEO, Cinépolis India, said, “Cinepolis has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to technology. As pioneers to some of the best technology offerings in the cinema exhibition, our latest campaign, Xperience The Future, perfectly captures our technological innovations and ways it transforms the movie-viewing experience.”

Cinépolis is poised to introduce innovations and offer unparalleled cinematic experience as it continues to create great moments for moviegoers. Cinépolis cinemas are armed with the latest technology and digital projection systems such as RealD 3D and 4DX, set to offer consumers the best in-cinema experience. The large legroom, a standard in all Cinépolis cinemas, is designed to offer utmost comfort to patrons while they enjoy their movie. Uplifting the in-theatre experience, the flagship F&B brand from Cinépolis, Coffee Tree offers a wide selection of gourmet food. The brand also offers a continuous customer engagement program through ‘Club Cinépolis Program’ that allows the patron to earn and burn points on movie tickets and F&B and has exclusive benefits of special screenings, meet & greet with stars and much more.