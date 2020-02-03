Cinépolis Oscar Film Festival: Brings to you the glitz and glamour of Oscar’20 nominees

New Delhi, 3rd February 2020: Cinépolis, India’s 1st international and the world’s 2nd largest movie theatre circuit, will be dedicating a week to honor major Oscar-nominees with a specially curated film festival. Scheduled from February 7th to 13th, the Oscar Film Festival offers a unique opportunity for cinema lovers to witness their favorite Oscar awarded movies come alive on the big screen. The Festival will be celebrated in major Cinépolis theatres in Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Noida, Lucknow, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Thane and Bhubaneshwar.

Movie buffs are in for a treat as Cinépolis gears up with its special technology and effects to bring this year’s Oscar nominees come alive on its screens. The festival will include screening of the best Hollywood nominations for the year, including Ford v Ferrari (garnered the prestigious Best Picture nomination), Bombshell (2 nominations – Best Actress for Charlize Theron and best supporting actress for Margot Robbie) and Knives Out (nomination for Best Original Screenplay), besides 1917, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinépolis India commented, “We are delighted to announce a week of celebration for movie patrons in India. The remarkable works of art, that have garnered major nominations for the very coveted Oscars 2020 deserve an extraordinary showcase, and we are proud to host these films in our world class multiplexes. With such exclusive offerings, we try to stay true to our brand’s commitment of providing the same world class cinema viewing experience to our discerning patrons across India.”