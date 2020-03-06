Cinépolis strengthens its presence in Bengaluru with the opening of its sixth cinema in the city at SJR Spectrum Mall

Bengaluru: Cinépolis, India’s 1st international and the world’s 2nd largest movie theatre circuit in terms of attendees has opened a new cinema in Bengaluru at the SJR Spectrum Mall. The launch makes it the sixth Cinépolis theatre in Bengaluru and promises to be a wholesome experience for cinema viewing.

The six-screen theatre boasts of stunning interiors and the latest technology. Aimed at providing exceptional services at affordable rates, the new Cinépolis theatre comes with a special recliners and large legroom space for its viewers.

Speaking on the occasion, Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinépolis India said “Bengaluru is an important market for us as the people of the city truly enjoy watching movies in theatres. Therefore, we are pleased to open yet another world-class theatre, making it the 6th Cinépolis in Bengaluru. As we continue to strengthen our presence in India, we aim to stay true to our vision of providing a fulfilling cinematic experience to all.”

A spokesperson from SJR Spectrum Mall said, “We are extremely honoured to enter into an association with Cinepolis, one of the most premium multiplex chains in the country. We are certain that the Cinepolis trust, quality and strategic location is going to help drive high footfalls and make it a preferred entertainment location within the SJR Spectrum Mall.”

Cinépolis extends a contemporary approach which seamlessly weaves the entire range of cherry-picked cinema formats from across the world under one roof offering an unmatched experience to all movie patrons. The brand also offers a continuous customer engagement program through ‘Club Cinépolis Program’ that allows the patron to earn and burn points on movie tickets and F&B, and has exclusive benefits of special screenings, meet & greet with stars and much more.