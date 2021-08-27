Cinthol Health Plus and Fortis announce a partnership initiative for post COVID-19 vaccine sensitization

The COVID-19 vaccination drive across India is picking up pace, thanks to the combined efforts of public hospitals and private healthcare providers. While people are getting vaccinated, they have many doubts and questions on post-vaccination hygiene and care. On the other hand, some individuals become completely negligent towards hygiene norms after their vaccine dose, believing they are completely immune. Acknowledging these concerns and to address them, an interesting initiative has been announced.

Cinthol Health Plus, the health soap brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), and Fortis Hospital Vadapalani have joined hands for a post-vaccine sensitization programme. The objective is to create awareness around post-vaccine precautions, do’s and don’ts while encouraging citizens to keep following hygiene norms even after the vaccination is done. The week-long pilot of this programme has already started at Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani (Chennai), where a post-vaccine kit will be given free of cost to those getting vaccinated at the hospital.

Being built on the strong association with protection outdoors, Cinthol Health Plus is a health soap that gives all-round protection with a refreshing fragrance. Fortis Healthcare, a leading private sector healthcare provider in India and across its network hospitals has been at the forefront of the vaccination drive with 24 hospitals across India engaged in administering vaccinations.

Cinthol Health Plus has conceptualized the post-vaccine sensitization kit along with Fortis Hospital, incorporating key hygiene messages that can inform and empower people. The carefully curated kit contains a COVID-19 booklet capturing important do’s and don’ts in an easy to understand language. The kit also includes safety and hygiene products, including Cinthol Health Plus germ protection soap, sanitizer, masks, gloves, face shield, face wipes, among others.

Commenting about the initiative, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “Vaccination is the most important part to beat the COVID-19 virus. As a brand, Cinthol Health Plus has always inspired people to take on one’s duties fearlessly with its assurance of protection from germs. Our post-vaccine sensitization program is a humble step to contribute to the massive national COVID-19 vaccination drive. The strategic partnership with Fortis will facilitate a direct connect with individuals taking their vaccine dose. We are confident that the pilot program in Chennai will lead to a positive impact and inspire many more such initiatives across cities.”

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Sanjay Pandey, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospitals, Chennai said, “We are delighted to partner with Cinthol Health Plus to raise awareness among the public about the need of maintaining basic hygiene during COVID. In many cases, post vaccination, there is misconception in the minds of people that they can ignore basic hygiene – Sanitising, Masking and Social Distancing (SMS). While there is no doubt that the current two-dose vaccines will surely protect an individual from ending up in ICU or getting cured with minimal infection, medical experts are still in the process of learning and understanding the vaccine’s longevity, virus mutations and behaviour. Even before the vaccine, individual discipline protected everyone from the virus spread. Today, it is still necessary to maintain that discipline and follow SMS even after getting vaccinated. We sincerely request every individual to follow SMS principle to contain community spread and remain protected.”