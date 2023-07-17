Citizens’ unite for a Better Bengaluru through Open Mobility Challenge

Bengaluru, 17 July 2023: Namma Yatri, a community-led mobility app in Bangalore, joined hands with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) earlier this year to organize Bengaluru‘s biggest open mobility challenge. The aim of this event was to improve the city’s transport system and the lives of drivers by fostering a culture of community participation and empowerment.

The hackathon provided a platform for citizens’ from all walks of life to come together and channel their energy and ideas towards finding innovative solutions. It brought together students, professionals, and individuals who collaborated to achieve a common goal. Participants showcased their creativity, empathy, and problem-solving abilities to tackle the pressing issues faced by both the city and its auto drivers.

Spanning 45 days, the hackathon garnered an overwhelming response. With over 4 million visits, an astounding 1.7 lakh people and 70,980 teams eagerly participated in the hackathon, fueled by their shared love for their community and collective hope for a better future.

The list of winners can be found here.

Speaking about the event, Nitin Nair, Senior Vice President of ONDC said, “The event demonstrated the citizens’ commitment to developing sustainable, inclusive, and efficient mobility solutions that would benefit the entire city and community. The event gives hope to transform the future of mobility, fostering a sense of ownership and active participation.” “It is inspiring to witness the community come together to create solutions for mobility. A few entries like ride booking through Whatsapp, Co-pilot for auto drivers, and QR code-based auto meters are noteworthy. We take this opportunity to thank all the participants for their time and effort. Through active participation and collaboration, people have proven that innovative solutions can be achieved when working towards a common goal.” said Shan MS, Chief Growth Officer, Juspay

Namma Yatri and ONDC remain committed to nurturing and implementing the solutions that emerged from this hackathon, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for Bengaluru.