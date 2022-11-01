Citroen India Announces Month-long ‘service Festival’ for Customers

Delhi, 1st November 2022: Citroën India is kicking off the 2022 festive season with several exciting service offers for its esteemed customers. The company’s festive service campaign will start on 15th October and end on

15th November 2022. During the month-long campaign, customers can avail offers* like:

• Assured Gift for Service Visit

• 15% off on Car Care Treatments including Exterior/Interior Enrichment, Underbody Anti-Rust Treatment

• 20% off on selected C5 Aircross SUV Accessories & Merchandise

• Festive offer on C5 Aircross SUV & New C3 Extended Warranty package

SaurabhVatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, says, “With the festive season now in full swing, Citroën India will continue to focus on delivering high-quality customer experiences as it always has. We are thrilled to introduce the brand’s first-ever, month-long festive service camp for our customers. The campaign will offer an opportunity to customers to have their vehicles inspected by our trained technicians and avail of attractive value-added services & packages.”