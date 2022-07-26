Citroën Launches Made-In-India New C3…

Jaipur, July 2022: Citroën India has launched the much-awaited New C3 at a special introductory price of ₹5,70,500 (ex-showroom Delhi). With over 90% localisation, this Made-In-India model is the first product from the C-Cubed family of vehicles and is built at its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. New C3 deliveries to customers will start from today at all the La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms across the country.

The new Citroën C3 is now available for retail at La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms in 19 cities, namely, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar*, Surat, Nagpur*, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.

Citroën will also extend its 100% direct online buying – BUY ONLINE – for the New C3. Customers in over 90 Indian cities, including those outside the dealer network, will be covered through this direct online initiative and can order directly from the factory.

Customers can seamlessly experience the high-definition 3D Configurator online and at the La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms to configure and customise their New C3.

For the aftersales network named the L’Atelier Citroën, the company will offer unique services like remote diagnostics and 100% parts availability to assure New C3 customers of a stress-fee ownership experience. Citroën Service on Wheels will enhance reach and availability for customers covering most common repairs at customer’s doorstep. This represents the Citroën Service Promise that extends “Comfort at Your Fingertips” for customers.

As a part of the New C3’s Warranty Programme, Citroën has services like a standard vehicle warranty for two years or 40,000 km (whichever is earlier), a warranty on spare parts & accessories for 12 Months or 10,000 km (whichever is earlier), and 24/7 Roadside Assistance for maximum comfort and mobility. Extended warranty and maintenance packages are also available across the network.

To make the Citroën ownership experience more comfortable, the company will also offer Citroën Future Sure for New C3 customers. This comprehensive package allows customers to own a Citroën with an easy monthly payment starting from INR 11,999* (T&C apply). The package also includes Routine Maintenance, Extended Warranty, Roadside Assistance and an on-road financing for up to five years.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “The India launch of the New Citroën C3 is a very proud moment for all of us at Stellantis. With this launch, Citroën enters the mainstream B-hatch segment in India and we are confident the New C3’s Customised Comfort USP will make it attractive and unique for consumers. This is our first model from the C-Cubed family of vehicles that is designed and engineered in India, for Indians. With over 90% localised parts in the New C3, we are leveraging our strong supplier base, our R&D Center in Chennai, the Vehicle Assembly Plant at Thiruvallur and the Powertrain Plant at Hosur in the state of Tamil Nadu.” Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, remarked, “We are excited to launch the New C3 for the young and progressive customers who will experience the Citroën Advanced Comfort® with its 4 themes: LIVE ELEVATED with SUV-styling, HAPPY SPACE with driving comfort for flying carpet effect, tropicalised air-conditioning and interior roominess with panoramic exterior view,INFO10MENT with 26 cm Infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apply Carplay® connectivity with mirror screen technology, CUSTOMISED COMFORT with 10 exterior colour combinations, 3 packs, 56 customisation options and over 70 accessories available at launch . FUN TO DRIVE with award winning and fuel efficient powertrains: 1.2 NA Puretech 82 with 5-speed MT & 1.2 Turbo Puretech 110 with 6-speed MT. The New C3 will truly be the new style icon for the young and progressive customers. #EXPRESSYOURSTYLE”

Customers can now test-drive and experience the Customised Comfort of the new Citroën C3 by visiting a La Maison

Citroën phygital showroom near them and/or book/buy the car online at www.citroen.in.

*To be operational in August 2022

Citroën

