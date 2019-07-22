City based Oncologist Dr. Bharat Patodiya, awarded the prestigious ‘Certificate of Advanced Studies UZH,

Dr. Bharat Patodiya, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Lung Cancer Specialist, American Oncology Institute, was awarded the prestigious ‘Certificate of Advanced Studies UZH in Lung Cancer, by the European School of Oncology, University of Zurich UZH. Only a handful of candidates from all over the globe get the opportunity to achieve the final diploma and therefore holds great significance.

The Certificate was presented after a rigorous training Dr Patodiya underwent in the specialization under the guidance of the renowned faculty from the University. This qualifies him to be on par with the practitioners in the field in Europe and certifies the equivalence of the candidate to the European lung cancer specialist. Dr Patodiya will adopt those best practices here to benefit the patients in India.