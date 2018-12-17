City To Get Its First Professionally Managed Self Redevelopment Project By Wedevelopment

Wedevelopment, an organization helping Societies to Self-Redevelop, reached a major milestone by reaching the construction phase of two self-redevelopment projects, namely Jayakunj and Harmony in the prime location of Borivali, on December 16th, 2018.

In the midst of rising apprehensions regarding carrying out redeve­lopment projects through the available options, Wedevelopment has successfully helped bring about a welcome change for societies. The advantages this revolutionary system brings to the table are professional management, transparency, risk mitigation, and most importantly, structured processes and standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranay Goyal, MD, Wedevelopment, said, “The initial stage in self-redevelopment viz. arranging finance, gearing up to make tough and critical decisions, working with different professionals gives societies major jitters towards the self-redevelopment approach. Reaching this milestone with our Projects in Borivali will play a major role in reinforcing the belief of societies in Self Redevelopment, encouraging more and more societies to opt for self-redevelopment.”

Gopal Shetty (Member of Parliament), Pravin Darekar (Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Chairman MDCC Bank), Abhishek Ghosalkar (Director MDCC Bank, Ex Corporator) and Tejasvi Ghosalkar (Corporator) showed their support to the initiative of these two societies and Wedevelopment by gracing the Bhoomi Poojan event with their presence.

Wedevelopment works with several renowned experts, following a stringent process to assure that requirements of the societies are met during the entire project lifecycle making the entire self-redevelopment process hassle-free and risk mitigated.

With the lack of transparency and reliability in hiring external builders and developers, self-redevelopment is rapidly rising in popularity among many societies in Mumbai. Thus, the success of the two projects is expected to help societies in Mumbai heave a massive sigh of relief, and truly enjoy the process of redeveloping their old homes into the new language of Mumbai.

Wedevelopment has shown that if done in the right way, Self-Redevelopment is possible!