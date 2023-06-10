City to witness the biggest property expo, The Times Home Hunt Expo 2023; during the weekend at Hitex!

Hyderabad, June 10th, 2023: The biggest property expo in the city, The Times Home Hunt Expo 2023; was formally inaugurated by Mr Ranjith Reddy, MP, Chevella and Smt. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Mayor, GHMC; today at the Hitex Exhibition Center, Madhapur. The 3rd Edition of the expo will be held on June 10th and 11th, 2023, between 10.00 am to 7.00 pm, with entry being free. It has an extraordinary range of 36 prominent builders and over 100 Real-estate projects, showcasing premium ventures ranging from luxurious apartments to elegant villas and prime residential plots. The attendees will have access to a diverse selection of properties tailored to their preferences and requirements.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Ranjith Reddy said, I am happy that Hyderabad today is acknowledged as the real estate hub, especially after the formation of Telangana, Hyderabad geared up in both residential and office space such a way that it left the other cities behind. Year on year Hyderabad is being recognized as the most livable and lovable city. As soon as Telangana was established, we focused on rural development and peace and harmony in the state, especially in Hyderabad. Once we provided a sense of security to the citizens, both the localities and those coming from outside be it from within India or abroad, are amazed at the development seen year on year basis. They are delighted at the new roads being laid, the new flyovers connecting areas in the city. Those who are coming here on temporary assignments are finally settling down here. Around 36 exhibitors are showcasing their projects at The Times Home Hunt Expo 2023, I wish each one of them the very best.

“We are thrilled to host the Times Home Hunt Expo, bringing together top builders, developers, and homebuyers under one roof,” says Mr Sharat Varaganti, spokesperson for Times Home Hunt Expo. “Our aim is to provide a platform where buyers can explore a plethora of real estate options, interact with industry experts, and ultimately find their dream homes. We invite everyone interested in the real estate market to join us on this remarkable event.”

Green Mark Developers Presents The Times Home Hunt Expo 2023, powered by Radhe Constructions India Pvt Ltd, organized by Optimal Media Solutions, Banking Partner Union Bank of India. The event is also associated with Ramky Estates and CANDEUR Constructions Pvt Ltd.