‘Cityflo’, the Lightbox and India Quotient backed mobility company, announces launch into Delhi-NCR

Delhi, 24th, February 2022: Cityflo, a leading app-based daily bus service that offers a comfortable, premium, safe and stress-free commute experience for India’s corporate professionals has announced its entry into the national capital. The company aims to expand its coverage to 20 new routes in the region by the end of 2022. Cityflo currently undertakes 100,000 rides a month across 13 routes in Mumbai.

For a majority of office-goers in a metropolis like Delhi, transportation has historically been a mandate of public enterprise. However, with a rise in incomes, many of us are now upgrading to the comfort of a car due to which road spaces have started filling up, leading to massive traffic snarls and a nightmarish commute. This is where Cityflo steps in, with a new and seamless mode of commute. Cityflo brings forth a mode of commute better than cars – this means no driving, sleek buses, professionally trained drivers and customer support, smartly designed stops and a sustainable way to get to work.

Cityflo brings an elevated commute experience – a chauffeured ride, from home to work, and an app to book, track, reschedule or cancel your ride with ease. Cityflo’s fleet of premium buses will initially ply on the Faridabad to Gurgaon route and later expand to other areas across South Delhi, Rohini, Paschim Vihar, and Dwarka over the next 3 months.

Speaking about the company’s plans, Jerin Venad, Cofounder, Cityflo, said, “We are happy to announce Cityflo’s launch in the Delhi-NCR region. Given the high levels of car ownership and the infamous traffic jams here, we see a large opportunity in bringing the Cityflo experience to Delhi-ites. While we continue to grow in Mumbai, across both existing and new routes, we expect our Delhi operations to further accelerate Cityflo’s growth.”

Cityflo’s routes are selected after considering a number of critical factors like home and office density, distance travelled and alternate modes of commute. About 70% of its customers have established professionals within the age demographic of 25 to 45 years. At Cityflo, the core mandate is to bring top-class customer experience and care to the commute segment, which hasn’t been seen before in mobility. Customers come to expect a certain standard of service, which collectively leads to a more efficient and sustainable method of travel in the city.

“Cityflo, together with our bus owner partners, plans to invest over INR 120 crore into our Delhi-NCR operations over the next 18 months. This will be used for the procurement of the bus fleet, supporting infrastructure, skill development for drivers, and building awareness about Cityflo’s service and its benefits. Cityflo’s customers will collectively reduce over 60,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, take 9000 cars off the roads daily, and help reduce travel time on Delhi highways by 10% across the board. In the process, Cityflo will create 400+ jobs across our drivers, maintenance staff and managerial roles in the system,” Venad added.

Cityflo has raised approximately INR 68 crore since its inception which includes its Series A funding round by Lightbox Ventures and India Quotient. With the relaxation of restrictions, Cityflo expects to grow its business by over 400% in 2022, and become the preferred mode of commute for India’s working professionals.