City's 15 years old student's gesture--sets up a Solar Plant at Rs 7.75 lakh raised by him.

Hyderabad, February 06, 2023: What do normal 15-year-olds do? They spend their time enjoying video games, sports, music, robotics, movies, or activities that please them. And while some teens are content to be alone, many prefer to spend time with friends. But Darsh Tibrewala is different, while he is doing what all teenagers of his age would like doing, he is doing something extra, that not many of his aged teens would do.

Darsh Tibrewala an MYP (The IB’s Middle Years Programme) grade 10 student at Oakridge International School, in Hyderabad started an initiative named ‘Project HOPES’ (Helping Orphans Procure Education and Sustainability), to support orphanages around Hyderabad. The aim of this student-led NGO is to help underprivileged students become contributing members of society and global citizens.

Now he has raised funds through different Charitable Trusts. With that money, he donated a solar panel system to the orphanage, Vejbal Bal Nivas located at Shivarampally in Rajendranagar on the city outskirts. It provides children with a reliable and sustainable source of energy. The Solar Panel is inaugurated in the presence of his family members and some well wishers on Sunday evening.

It was physically graced by Mr. Jyothi Prakash Tibrewala, Chairman of Tibrewala Electronics Ltd; Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Head Doctor at Walk-In Clinic and virtually graced by Mr. Ramesh Poddar, Chairman of Siyaram Silk Mills. Mumbai via Zoom. Speaking virtually he said, the establishment of a solar plant by a 15 years old boy Dasrsh Tirewala is a truly commendable gesture and will positively impact the lives of the children.

The use of renewable energy is not only beneficial for the environment, but it also provides a sustainable source of power for the daily needs of this home. This project will not only reduce the cost of electricity but will also create a safer and more reliable power source for the children, he added.

It is a 10KWp Solar Rooftop Panel that produces green energy. It is a 540 Watt monocrystalline type panel. It is being set up for INR 7.75 lakh. The Solar Panels are procured from Tata Power and installed by KehanSri Solar

The initial power consumption before the solar panel was installed was 1800 units per month. And the power bill used to be rupees 15000/- per month. Now the number of units of power consumed has come down to 500 units and the bill is reduced to Rs 4500/- per month. There is a steep reduction of 66% in the bill amount.

The Panel which was installed last week was officially inaugurated on Sunday. It is already making a noticeable difference in the daily operations of the facility. The system provides power to the lights, appliances, and other essential equipment, reducing the orphanage’s reliance on traditional power sources and freeing up resources that can be used to help the children in other ways. It is expected to save the orphanage one lakh rupees every year. The projected savings over 20 years is expected to be Rs 22 to 27 lakh and 3 lakh units of power consumption is saved.

The amount saved is an amount earned and rupees one lakh saved a year is not small. It goes a long way in serving the orphanage.

According to Darsh ‘, it is an investment not only in a monetary sense but an investment in our future, our lives, and our earth. The sun is a free, sustainable, clean resource we can leverage in place of conventional electricity to power our lives.

Over the last 4 years, he has been visiting many orphanages in Hyderabad and teaching them several different important life skills such as hygiene and health.

According to him, the idea for the project came about after he saw the orphanage, where he learned about how eager the students there are to learn, and how excited they are to learn something new. “I have always believed that we have a responsibility to give back to our communities and to help as many people as we can. When I learned about the challenges facing the orphanage, I knew that I had to help them.”

The project has been well received by the children, staff, and volunteers at the orphanage, who are grateful for Darsh’s generosity. “We are so grateful for Darsh’s donation of the solar panel system and his work here. The children have already benefited greatly from the increased access to power, and we know that this will make a positive impact on their lives for years to come, said Mrs. Jeny Gupta, Honorary Secretary of Hyderabad Children’s Aid Society.

Darsh’s donation is a shining example of the positive impact that one person can make in the world. By donating the solar panel system, he has helped to improve the lives of the children in the orphanage and has shown that it is possible to make a real difference in the world.

The initiative which stands out will also help in teaching Darsh’s peers, and orphanage students to know the importance of community service, which helps children define their values, experience empathy, develop social skills, and learn about their community.