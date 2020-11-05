City’s biggest Metro Hub at Kanjurmarg to boost residential realty in the area

With Maharashtra Government’s recent announcement to relocate the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg, the Kanjurmarg site for the Metro depot is set to become perhaps the city’s biggest Metro hub if materialized. The Kanjurmarg car shed will cater to four metro rail lines, including the proposed 45-km long Badlapur-Vikhroli (Metro 14) route, Colaba-Bandra-Seepz-Kanjurmarg (Metro 3), Swami Samarth Nagar-Lokhandwala-JVLR-Kanjurmarg (Metro 6) and Wadala-Kasarvadavali (Metro 4) corridors.

Recently, MMRDA held a meeting to discuss the transit-oriented development model for Kanjurmarg. “We have 102 acres and it is absolutely feasible to have multiple car depots on this land. The proposal is to have a double-decker car shed so that we can have more stable lines for the various Metro routes. In 5-6 years, Kanjurmarg will become the interchange zone for Metro lines. Through one site, we shall be able to provide easy connectivity to different parts of the city,” said a senior MMRDA official.

Sources said that apart from connectivity, the site will also be commercially developed, providing for offices and shopping malls.

The changing landscape of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has ensured the rise of prime residential hotspots and one such area that has undergone metamorphosis in terms of infrastructure development over the years and emerged as a great investment avenue is Kanjurmarg. Reputed real estate developers have already established their footprint in Kanjurmarg owing to its future growth potential.

“With excellent connectivity due to Express Highway and the upcoming Metros, access to upmarket lifestyle spots, quality housing and extremely attractive real estate prices, Kanjurmarg is poised for an exponential rise similar to Powai. It is an extremely attractive option for luxury home buyers”, says Mr. Subodh Runwal, Director of Runwal Group.

Kanjurmarg has excellent connectivity with the business districts of Thane, Powai, Vikhroli, Andheri, Airoli and BKC as well as South Mumbai via LBS road, JVLR, Eastern Express highway, SCLR and the Eastern freeway. It’s strategic positioning on the central line provides easy accessibility to both the Harbour and Western lines of the city’s local rail network.

Post the development of metro hub, it can rightly lay claim the most coveted property investment hotspot tag. Today, it is a vibrant, pulsating suburb that boasts of well-developed infrastructure, remarkable connectivity and residential projects that adds a new dimension to luxury living. As compared to the other premium and adjacent destinations such as Ghatkopar, Mulund or Powai, the residential market of Kanjurmarg remains quite attractive.