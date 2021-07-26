City’s club culture comes alive in this residential society

Ludhiana: Ludhiana continues to be one of the most prominent industrial towns in Punjab; as per the prevalent lifestyle in the city, it offers a variety of coveted socializing avenues for the natives. The social culture of the city thrives on the recreational activities and amenities provided in the city clubs with nominal membership charges. Keeping the necessity of social life and safety in mind during the Corona times, Hero Homes Ludhiana has unveiled a state-of-the-art society club, which is now fully operational. The club operations are being run by a professional Club Operator –UFT that holds experience in managing club facilities across the country. The club has an array of amenities such as a dedicated Squash area, Gym, restaurant & cafe, banquet hall, playroom, pool/billiards tables, spa and steam room with swimming pool; the facility will bring much-needed relief and convenience to the residents.

The total area of the society club is 25,000sq.ft, limited and distanced seating arrangement is being followed in the eating area. Society club will provide the residents with much-needed leisure time with the safety and comfort of their premises. Hero Homes, located on Sidhwan Canal Road, has been visualised, designed and built to enhance the living experience. Therefore, the club complex also has dedicated play areas for various outdoor sports such as tennis court, basketball court, badminton court & cricket pitch. Elaborating upon the same, Nagaraju Routhu, CEO, Hero Realty, said, “Upholding our core values and thoughtful aesthetics, residents will be offered varied options in the society club to imbibe a lifestyle that embodies wellness and holistic development”.