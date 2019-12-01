Civil service aspirants benefitted with free seminar in Chandigarh

Pioneer in the field of training and guiding civil service aspirants for decades, Chanakya IAS Academy organized an exclusive interactive session for various aspirants at their Chandigarh Centre today.

The seminar was aimed to highlight the benefits and advantages of choosing Civil service examinations as a career option and the best strategies to succeed. The event witnessed a gathering of many aspirants who under the guidance of Success Guru AK Mishra were enlightened upon the right platform for succeeding in the Civil services examination.

During the seminar, the participants were guided with relevant information about Civil Services examinations which included the 3 distinctive stages of the exam. Success Guru AK Mishra highlighted each of the stage and cleared various myths and doubts of the aspirants in the session. Insightful emphasize was laid on choosing Civil Services as a career option for Indian youth and the benefits of becoming an administrator at a young age.

“Getting through the Civil Services Examinations is a dream of many youngsters in India. And most sincerely the youth hold the Government jobs and civil services in very high regard, and spend many years trying to get through these toughest exams. With proper guidance provided, such interactive sessions not only help them in clarifying their doubts but also boost the chances of cracking the Civil services examination. We have always been working relentlessly towards proper guidance for serious aspirants by encouraging them and providing the right platform to succeed.” Said Success Guru Mr AK Mishra, Founder and Managing Director, Chanakya IAS Academy

Chankaya IAS Academy, being a pioneer institute for civil service examination has always taken important steps in making innovative developments for the better future of the students in field of civil services and other competitive exams. Relentlessly working for over 26 successful years, Chanakya IAS Academy has helped thousands of aspirants in designing their dreams and converting the same into reality. Being a reputed Institute of the country, it always believed in serving candidates on individual basis of proper guidance, quality teaching and counselling apart from lectures, group discussions and mock tests.

“Before you start your UPSC preparation a smart strategy needs to be scripted dovetailing the details of each step that you have to go through in the journey to civil service examination. It is always a good idea to begin preparation by getting subject fundamentals in place. A proper plan & proper strategy is an extensive plan about what are you doing, how are you doing and what resources are required. A smart strategy means understanding the nerve of the exams and adjusting it accordingly.” Added Mr Mishra.