Chandler, AZ: ETRise is one of India’s largest platforms for the MSME ecosystem. The programme recognizes Micro, Small and Medium businesses that excel and set a benchmark for others to follow.

“We operate in a highly competitive industry that is home to multiple players. Our deep technical expertise, focus on engineering best practices, and our philosophy of extreme ownership and deep partnership with our customers differentiates us from our peers. To be categorized as one of the Top Performers in the MSMEs category by an organization of repute such as the Economic Times is gratifying,” said Amita Mirajkar, CEO at Clairvoyant India. “This accomplishment is a testament to our dedicated efforts to bring a positive change to the community through technology. We thank all our employees, partners, customers, and well-wishers for their support through our journey.”

The programme identifies inspiring businesses that create a new and lasting template for success. This achievement was awarded to Clairvoyant mainly based on key parameters such as Innovation, Financial Health and Growth.

Sreeraju Nichenametla, Head of Finance at Clairvoyant said, “Our focus is to ensure that we are growing at the right pace. Whether we expand into a new country or city, or launch a new service or product, we ensure that we have the ability to provide the finest experience to our clients, and thereby scale our business and improve our financial health. We feel immensely proud to be counted among the Top Performers in the MSMEs Category by ETRise.”