ClanConnect.ai becomes the world’s first influencer marketing platform to become totally free for brands and agencies

Mumbai, July 2022: In a domain-redefining development, ClanConnect.ai, India’s leading influencer marketing start-up, has introduced a new model wherein brands and agencies can leverage influencer activation at no cost. ClanConnect.ai’s new interventions will remove entry barriers and democratize the influencer marketing function for brands and agencies across industries, allowing MSMEs and start-ups to join the influencer bandwagon.

On a mission to help a majority of Indian brands make the most of influencer marketing, ClanConnect.ai has introduced a Cost-per-View model which safeguards a brand’s ROI. Apart from this, it has also introduced a conversion-driven Affiliate model to help brands increase reach, awareness, and revenue through their influencer marketing efforts.

ClanConnect.ai is also facilitating a level playing field for influencers by introducing scalable and transformative solutions. Its Cost-per-View and Affiliate models will give micro and nano influencers access to thousands of brand and agency briefs. With this, small-scale influencers will be able to generate revenue through significant brand partnerships.