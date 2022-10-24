Classic Rishta – Diwali Ad by India Gate Foods India Gate Foods (KRBL) launches the ‘World’s First Interactive Diwali Ad’ with a Classic Twist

New Delhi, October 24, 2022: This Diwali, India Gate Foods, the World’s No.1 Basmati Rice brand, has launched an innovative and engaging campaign, #ClassicRishta, for its flagship product, the 2-year-aged India Gate Classic Basmati Rice. The interactive advertisement gives the viewer a choice to watch the same video in two different ways and learn two different secret recipes from the same video. This is the first of its kind ad film with a Classic Twist, which also makes it the ‘World’s first interactive Ad’. Without the voice-over, the ad film progresses as a typical biryani recipe video, that, with the voice-over, becomes a recipe for good, healthy relationships, and ends with the essence – #ClassicRishta hota nahi, banaaya jata hai… Jaise India Gate Basmati Rice… banata hai Aapki har Dish ko… Classic! With special occasions around the corner and the vibe getting festive, the brand plans to contribute to it by showing the entire process of cooking biryani as a true recipe of love and family bonding, bringing a ‘Classic Twist’ to the concept with this new ad film. Making a perfect scent statement this Diwali, India Gate Classic Basmati Rice is the perfect choice to celebrate any special occasion.

Ayush Gupta, Business Head, KRBL India – “We have been seeing a big clutter in communication and marketing, especially during occasions and festivities. To break through the clutter, we wanted to show the World’s No. 1 Basmati Rice brand doing yet another ‘World’s First’. To accomplish this, we briefed our agency partners to roll out something innovative and entertaining this Diwali, which is sure to leave a lasting impression on people, just like India Gate Classic Basmati rice does.”

Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing, KRBL India – “Diwali is when friends and family meet to enjoy the festivities together while the food comes out as the core of building classic relationships. What better way to build a #ClassicRishta than with India Gate Classic Basmati Rice? So, we asked our agency partners to plan a campaign that could really amaze the viewers and become the talk of the internet during Diwali.” The campaign is ideated, managed, shot and marketed by Social Cloud Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a fast-growing digital content and media agency based in New Delhi.

Nipun Arora, Founder, Social Cloud Ventures- “India Gate Foods is a brand that has spelt premium quality, class, and customer-centricity for years. It was challenging to create something that would bring out those attributes in the finest manner and introduce their top-notch product in a simple, yet effective way. We used the word ‘Classic’ as the main punch and presented three different narratives of it, making: a Classic Biryani, a #ClassicRishta with friends and family, and a Classic Twist to amaze the viewers with the ‘World’s First Interactive Diwali Ad’. We hope this Classic Twist will entertain people this Diwali while setting a new high in marketing and communication for FMCG in India.”