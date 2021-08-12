Language Shoes brings you their all new curated range of Classics for women. Language Shoes has curated a range of soft-hued, spring coloured shoes to add a splash of colours to your wardrobes. Language Shoes ensure comfortable luxury for women with their range of classic shoes.

Take your style game up a notch with Moccasins and Ballerinas from Language Shoes and stride out with confidence. Made with the finest leather, these Moccasins have an inner soft lining that ensures you stay comfortable all day long. Moccasins from Language Shoes are classic and timeless go-to options when it comes to work-wear and you can go long hours with a spring in your step. Ballerinas from Language Shoes are a staple for every wardrobe, handcrafted using the finest materials. Elegant yet trendy, Ballerinas from Language Shoes are quite versatile.

Language Shoes has a variety of styles to offer women, and a diverse colour palette, all the shoes in this range are available in colour options other than pastel as well.

Explore the range of Classic Shoes for women from Language Shoes at its exclusive brand outlets at Nungumbakkam, Chennai, VR Chennai and Sarath City Mall, Hyderabad. You can also shop the collection online at www.languageshoes.com and amazon.in . The Price range starts from Rs.3990/- onwards.