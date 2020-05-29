ClearTax drives strong customer engagement by deploying Salesforce Service Cloud

Bangalore – May 29, 2020: ClearTax, India’s leading fintech SaaS company, which offers GST compliance and tax & investing related products, today announced that they have implemented Salesforce Service Cloud, to help cater to their growing customer base and bolster sales efforts. This implementation will help improve inside sales team collaboration and efforts, customer onboarding and streamline customer service cycle.

Salesforce Service Cloud gives ClearTax the ability to drive growth to its enterprise accounts and track performance of sales and services teams. The tool will help faster query resolution through the centralized platform and assist with proactively identifying customer issues and tracking feature requests giving customers a superior overall experience.

“Few companies can look at deploying CRM tools in this time of economic crisis.” said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of ClearTax. “Our investment in Salesforce Service Cloud shows our commitment to bring superior experience to our customers, and to guide and service them across channels.”

Adding to this, Vikrant Chowdhary, Area Vice President – Finserv Business Unit, Salesforce India said, “In these unprecedented times, having a digital strategy has become more important than ever for companies to stay relevant & align to changing customer demands. We are delighted to be the technology partner for ClearTax to help their teams collaborate remotely, help scale its customer service, and provide a unified view of each customer to easily track, manage, and resolve issues quickly.”

ClearTax’s cloud based compliance tools for GST compliance, such as e-invoicing and e-way bill software, GST return filing through advance reconciliation and matching tools will make it easier for customers to be compliant while ensuring efficient use of their working capital.