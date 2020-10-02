ClearTax’s tax filing software can parse all capital gains information in a single click

ClearTax, India’s leading fintech SaaS company, which offers GST compliance and tax & investing related products, today announced that its tax filing software can parse stock statements from all major agencies such as Zerodha, CAMS and Karvy.

Taxpayers who have earned long term capital gains from the sale of listed securities and mutual funds during FY 2019-20 are mandatorily required to report details in their income tax returns under Schedule 112A. This schedule requires information such as ISIN, name, number, sale price, purchase price etc for every single scrip or mutual fund sold. By using ClearTax’s online tax filing software, all the relevant details in Schedule 112A can be auto-populated at the click of a button. Customers can also calculate their capital gains within a few minutes.

Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO, ClearTax, said, “ Our customers rely on us to provide them simple solutions so that they can succeed at tax filing independently, thousands of customers have already used this feature and love the convenience. We are committed to making Indian taxpayers compliant in a hassle-free and reliable way.”

This information was required to be reported last year as well but was not mandatory. Lakhs of customers have already used this feature successfully.