Clensta Appoints Ankit Gaur as the new Chief Growth & Strategy Officer

Clensta, a Gurgaon-based new-age Home and Personal Care start-up, recently announced the appointment of industry veteran Ankit Gaur as their new Chief Growth & Strategy Officer. As Clensta gears up to expand its portfolio and offerings, Ankit will be spearheading brand and performance marketing, communication, sales and growth functions for the brand. With deep expertise in spearheading disruptive innovation, Ankit brings to the table an innate knack for understanding consumer behaviour. In his role, Ankit will be expected to deliver transformational growth in establishing Clensta as the undisputed market leader in home and personal care segment.

An alumnus of the prestigious SP Jain School of Global Management, Ankit comes with an extensive experience of 13 years in the industry, and has worked across different industries and verticals throughout his career. Prior to joining Clensta, Ankit was at the helm of the D2C business at Livpure. He has also held various senior leadership positions with organisations such as CuroCarte, Ashok Leyland, Wal-Mart India, Big Bazaar India and Wonderchef. In his previous stint as an entrepreneur, Ankit piloted the launch of his startup, EthnicRoom, an omnichannel ethnic fashion startup, and successfully raised series-A funding for the brand. His expertise as an entrepreneur will be instrumental in strengthening Clensta’s brand positioning across the country.

Speaking about Ankit Gaur’s appointment Puneet Gupta, CEO and Founder-Clensta said: “We are delighted to have Ankit on board as our Chief Growth and Strategy Officer and would like to welcome him to the Clensta family. Clensta was incorporated in 2016 with a vision to provide affordable and effective cleaning solutions to the world while also ensuring our planet commitment by contributing towards reducing pollution and waste. As we complete six years in business and progress towards the next leg of our journey, we are aiming to expand our presence across markets and enhance our product portfolio to include a more comprehensive set of offerings. Ankit, with his extensive experience across different sectors and industry, is a welcome addition to the team and would play a significant role in catapulting the company to newer heights.”

Ankit Gaur, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer-Clensta, commented: “I am honoured to have been appointed as the Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at Clensta. I have been closely following the developments at Clensta and am impressed with what the brand has achieved in such a short span of time. The ecosystem of sustainable consumption and production that Clensta is trying to build is truly commendable and closely mirrors my personal ethos. I am excited about the new role and look forward to establishing Clensta as one of the most sought after brands in the D2C space.”