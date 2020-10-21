Clensta, a leading innovative health technology startup in association with IIT Delhi has launched Clensta – COVID-19 Protection Lotion. This lotion is effective in keeping one safe from the virus and is effective for 24 hours. The product is very easy to use and needs to be applied three times a day to secure the 100% protection from the virus, bacteria, and fungi. Priced at Rs. 298/- for the 100 ml size, this product is your go-to solution for battling the novel COVID-19 virus.

The COVID-19 Protection Lotion is based on Prolonged Antiviral Protection Technology i.e. PAP Technology that provides prolonged protection from pathogenic microorganisms including COVID-19, flu virus, MRSA, and Candida Albicans for up to 24 hours.

The science behind the product is a breakthrough advancement in the Nano-Biotechnology Formulation with first of its kind patented PAP Technology to prevent viral, bacterial, and fungal infections without harming human health. The antiviral and antimicrobial efficacy of the product has been tested at the NABL accredited laboratory and IIT Delhi Incubation centre respectively, with 99.5% effectiveness at different intervals of times.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Puneet Gupta, CEO & Founder Clensta International stated “I decided it was -a time that we became Atmanirbhar and came out with the solution to fight COVID-19 in our best possible way. A complete Make in India product, Clensta – COVID-19 Protection Lotion is your ultimate shield against COVID-19. The product is technically engineered and formulated with three advanced active ingredients that form a triplet complex of the nanoparticles (AgNPs), biosurfactant, and acid.

The triplet complex releases Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) at a controlled level for up to 24 hours and forms an antiviral or antimicrobial microenvironment on the skin surface which in turn provides 99.5% intense prolonged protection from the COVID-19 virus including other microbes. The product ingredients comply with the CDC and WHO and approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as safe for long term usage.

Its microbial efficiency is not only limited to the COVID-19 virus, it would also fight surgical site infection (SSI) and protect from resistance bacteria (MRSA) that is difficult to kill.

The product is available at your nearest retail stores and is also marketed online via e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.