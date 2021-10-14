Cleo County inaugurates ‘Little Pharaoh Land’ one of the country’s largest kid play area in residential society

The kids play area built in an area of nearly 5 acres is part of the Egyptian theme based luxury project & offers varied amenities like mini-park, rope walks, mini mountain climbing, wooden play area, sand pit zone etc.

“The Little Pharaoh land” the exclusive kids play area in Cleo County, Noida sector 121 is one of the country’s largest kid play facilities built in a residential group-housing society. The colorful kid’s area built in nearly 5 acres is divided into 7 theme based segments along with several facilities like Mini-water Park, wooden play area, sandpit zone, mini mountain climbing, rope walk, dedicated sitting area, trampoline, swings, amphitheater, skating rink, and interactive fountain.

The motive behind creating this massive complex of around 5 acres is that most of the high end luxury projects offer the best amenities; they leave a lot to be desired when it comes to children’s growth and activity area within the precincts. Little Pharaoh Land provides a safe and healthy environment to the children. The wide area of the campus is also viable in maintaining the social distance during this pandemic situation.

Mr Amit Modi, Director, ABA Corp elaborated upon this unique inclusion in the project and said,” We always try to provide world-class facilities to residents in our residential projects. In our group housing society Cleo County, we’ve introduced a special play area “The Little Pharaoh Land” for the children. The area of the complex is nearly 4-5 acres and it is one of the largest kid-play areas ever built in any group housing society of the country. For the last two years, children were confined to the four walls of their homes due to a pandemic, and now they are excited to play in an open atmosphere. We’ve understood the safety concern of the Cleo county residents towards their children and that is why we decided to give the children a well-planned in house play area within the four walls of our group housing project. This dedicated area has all the modern amenities. There is also surrounding lush greenery to provide a clean and safe environment to the children.”