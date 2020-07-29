Clever Harvey gives an Opportunity to Junior MBA Students to apply their Skills and take their Projects to the Real World

Mumbai, 29th July 2020: Clever Harvey, a 21st-century skilling company, hosted the second edition of its Online Innovation Summit on 25 July 2020. In this Summit, teenagers who have graduated from Clever Harvey’s JuniorMBA present their business plans to venture capitalists and industrialists, and the winner walks away with a generous cash prize.

Founded by former IIM and Ivy League alumni, Clever Harvey enables teenagers to prepare for an uncertain tomorrow. Their online JuniorMBA for young achievers in Grade 8-12 is a unique programme that exposes students to the corporate world and equips them with critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The Online Innovation Summit, a growing community of innovators, thinkers and entrepreneurs, championing the ways of disruption, is an innovation launchpad that enables students to present their projects to corporate leaders.

Each course at Clever Harvey is completed with a project submitted by students – business plans for Junior CEOs, marketing plans for Chief Marketing Officers and technology plans for Chief Technology Officers. This competition enables students to take their project to the next level. The competition, run every month, spans over 2 rounds. In round 1, the projects are uploaded on the organisation’s Instagram page and the top 12 most liked ideas qualify for round 2. In round 2, the projects are presented to industry leaders and the winner is announced on the spot. Winning team unlocks a cash prize of Rs. 25,000/-. The July round (only its second edition) saw over 200 alumni participate.

Speaking about the competition, Ram Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder, Clever Harvey, said, “Clever Harvey is committed to developing future-ready learners in India and bridging the wide gap that exists between academics and the real world. The programmes are designed to help kids develop their commercial acumen and get industry exposure at a young age. We are very proud of our Junior MBA graduates. It gives us immense pleasure to see how students’ innovations are inspired by the challenges they face or find in their immediate surroundings. They certainly have a bright future ahead and we are grateful to the excellent programme instructors for unlocking their hidden potential.”

Adamya Gupta, the winner of the competition, said, “I would like to thank my facilitator as she taught me well. The course helped me learn and develop skills for success in future and even for the competition. I was very confident in answering questions from the corporate leaders. I am planning to invest my prize money in executing my project idea in the future.”