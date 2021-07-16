CleverTap Integrates With Shopify to Provide Customers With A Hyper-Personalized Experience

India: CleverTap, the leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, announced today its integration with Shopify, a leading global commerce company that empowers business owners to build online stores and sell products. CleverTap customers will be able to use real-time Shopify data to create segments and personalize campaigns when building any web campaign in the CleverTap platform

The Shopify plug-in allows customers to send campaigns from a Shopify-powered website, including web push notifications, web pop-ups, and exit intents. Accounts integrated with Shopify now have the ability to send web push notifications through CleverTap without any manual integration, allowing for even more personalization for customers to segment based on past behavior or personalize with event properties.

“This integration takes real-time campaign customization to the next level,” said Dave Dabbah, CMO of CleverTap. “With Shopify’s industry expertise and core functionalities, on top of CleverTap’s own best-of-breed platform, we’ll be able to drive increased sales and retention for our customers with data-driven communications.”

The integration will further empower brands to seamlessly create campaigns without any coding or backend integrations. With access to more than 15 events (or core actions supported by Shopify) and 50 event properties (or attributes of a particular event), customers will be able to achieve maximum campaign personalization.

As of May 2021, Shopify powers over 1.7 million businesses in approximately 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Kraft Heinz Co., Whole Foods, Gymshark, Penguin Books, Fitbit, and many more. With this new strategic partnership, CleverTap further strengthens its commitment to delivering dynamic mobile marketing to its global customer base.