Clickpost brings Arabic shipment tracking page for The Middle East online shoppers

Clickpost, India’s largest and Asia’s second-largest logistics intelligence platform, has announced the launch of shipment tracking page in Arabic for its e-commerce and logistics partners in the Middle East region. The addition of this first of its kind functionality will empower its e-commerce partners to engage with customers in their native language throughout the post-purchase journey.

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a surge of first-time online buyers. This trend has been especially acute in the Middle East, where strictly enforced lockdowns have driven the public to switch to online retail channels in enormous numbers. Many of these consumers do not understand English, and their unfamiliarity with online shopping only serves to increase their apprehensions about the process.

As a result, e-commerce platforms with tracking pages in English have faced an increase in post-purchase escalations from people unable to comprehend the status displayed. This has had a cascading effect on operations, impacting fulfilment percentage, increasing the load on customer care teams, and generating higher outgoings for platforms.

The launch of Clickpost’s tracking page in Arabic directly addresses this pressing issue. By removing the language barrier, online platforms are empowered to offer prospective customers a holistic experience in their native language and guarantee their users a seamless delivery outcome. In addition to this, the interface has also received an upgrade to its user-friendliness. This change ensures that the tracking page language is displayed in the customer’s preferred language – with English speakers viewing it in English and Arabic speakers in Arabic.

Commenting on the launch, Naman Vijay, Co-Founder of Clickpost, said, “The Middle East is presently one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world. Despite this, customers in the region have continually been underserved, forced to navigate the interface in a language that is foreign to them. Through this update, we have resolved this long-standing the obstacle, enabling e-commerce platforms to provide their users with the optimal delivery experience in the language of their choosing.”

Since the launch of this critical update, Clickpost has witnessed a number of significant changes in user behaviour. Key among them are noticeable reductions in WISMO(where-is-my-order?) and status enquiry calls, the rise in fulfilment percentages, and a marked improvement in customer delivery experience scores.

Since its founding, Clickpost has rapidly established itself as Asia’s second-largest integrated logistics platform and become a leading player in the Middle East region. It has more than 100 e-commerce clients across Asia and is powering 10 million + shipments every month. It currently works alongside some of the biggest brands in The Middle East, including the Styli (Landmark Group), Nice etc.