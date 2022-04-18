Climate Asia Conference ’22 – Climate Asia: Unpacking Jobs, Community Action, and Funding

Delhi, 18.4.22 : Climate change is going to fundamentally alter the nature of most industries. There is a pressing need to take adaptive and mitigative measures. In light of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report and the upcoming COP 27, we will be organizing a conference titled Climate Asia: Unpacking Jobs, Community Action, and Funding. The conference will involve hosting dialogues with experts from across the Climate spectrum on topics ranging from the future of work to talent in the climate space, to the funding landscape, and civil, community, and, grassroots action.

At the conference, we will announce the launch of an exciting new initiative, Climate Asia, a go-to platform for everything climate in Asia. With a mission to bridge the talent gap in the climate ecosystem in Asia, we plan to connect talent to climate organisations and build the capacity of organisations through strategic human resource and organizational development consulting support. The platform will cover climate jobs, events, funding, news, and thought leadership in the form of research, conferences, and dialogue-building.

The Climate Asia conference endeavors to create conversations around three main pillars: “Share, Empower and Connect”, by increasing awareness, upskilling the ecosystem, and catalyzing networking among players within and outside the industry.

The Climate Asia Conference will take place on the 21st and 22nd of April and will cover the following:

21st April (3:15-5:00 pm IST): Unpacking the Climate Landscape through an Asian Perspective

Through Arthan’s landscaping study, the panel will seek to understand the talent needs within the impact areas of the climate sector. The panel will also discuss measures that nations can take

and the commitments that can be made in COP 27 after the IPCC report. We will talk about Climate Asia’s role in building a larger climate ecosystem and strengthening our commitment towards climate goals.

21st April (5:15-6:30 pm IST): Tackling Climate Change through Community Action and Grassroots Solutions This panel discussion will throw light upon ways in which micro policies focusing on district-level action can have better outcomes for South Asia and India, as compared to macro-level policies that do not take into account geographical distinctions.

22nd April (3:30-5:00 pm IST): Funding Landscape of the Climate space – VC, Private Equity, Sustainable Banking, Grants, and Philanthropy

A discussion on venture philanthropy, ESG, challenges around impact investment and funding in India, and the steps that could be taken to address the climate crisis from a funder’s lens. This panel would focus on social impact funders, impact investing, philanthropy, and organisational development.

22nd April (5:15-7:00 pm IST): Talent in the Climate Space: Green Jobs & Career Transitions

The panel discussion will cover the essential green skills needed, the industries seeing a rise in demand for green jobs, and what needs to be done to achieve this transition towards a greener economy.

The Climate Asia conference will see eminent speakers like Shloka Nath (India Climate Collaborative), Vikas Mehta (SED Fund), Kabir Sanjay Bavikatte (Growald Climate Fund), Roopa Satish (Induslnd Bank), Raakhee Kulkarni (GEF Capital Partners), Srinivas Krishnaswamy (Vasudha Foundation), Sreeshan Venkatesh (Climate Trends), Vaibhav Chaturvedi (Council on Energy, Environment, and Water), Jarnail Singh (MacArthur Foundation), Svati Bhogle (Clean Energy Access Network-CLEAN), Sandeep Bhattacharya (Climate Bonds Initiative), Huda Jaffer (SELCO Foundation) and many more.

“We’re in a decisive decade to act against climate change and we need bold actions to accelerate the pace of interventions leading towards social and economic impact. Organizations willing to face climate challenges head-on can not only help save the planet but will also have an advantage in the battle for talent long-term. Climate Asia will play a significant role in bridging the talent gap to build a robust climate ecosystem.”

Satyam Vyas (Founder & CEO), Climate Asia

Climate Asia is a social enterprise dedicated to strengthening the climate ecosystem in Asia through the capacity building of climate organisations focusing on Human Resources, organizational development, and thought leadership. Climate change is going to cause a massive change in the fundamental functioning of several industries. Climate Asia is a new initiative bridging the gap by working with direct and indirect climate actors and organisations from across the spectrum in various sectors. We will accomplish this through strategic HR/OD support, a digital platform to address HR needs, information dissemination related to climate funding, events, and news, and thought leadership in the form of convenings, conferences, panel discussions, and dialogue-building.