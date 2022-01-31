ClinicalPURSUIT Offers Powerful Clinical Data Capture Management Tools That Streamline Clinical Trials for Their Clients

Clayton, MO: In a world where access to effective healthcare treatments and medication is becoming more and more crucial, the demand for clinical electronic data capture systems is constantly rising. In order to meet the rising demand, ClinicalPursuit, a clinical trial electronic data capture and trial management platform comes to the forefront with its powerful data capture management tools, systems, and software.

Offering more than any other clinical trial management system, ClinicalPURSUIT strives to provide custom-configured web-based solutions in order to streamline clinical trials, reduce study time and improve cost-effectiveness.

ClinicalPURSUIT has quickly become one of the leading companies in the industry, offering effective and practical Clinical Trial Data Management and clinical EDC solutions to their clients and other organizations involved in medical research.

The clinical and patient-reported information management platform’s products and services bring nothing but the latest technological advancements, vastly improving clinical trial management, data management, and patient experience.

The web-based solutions allow their clients to speed up their workflow, collect data faster and provide even quicker medical solutions and treatments for patients. With custom-configuratblesolutions and products available, researchers are able to determine features that work well for their studies and clinical trials.

These custom solutions and services reduce redundancies, training time, and overall operational costs as organizations involved in research only choose and pay for features and settings they deem essential. ClinicalPursuit offers solutions and services such as Rapid Study Development, Streamlined EDC Data Management, Intelligent Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePro), Enterprise Clinical Electronic Data Capture, Patient Registry feature, and more.

When speaking about their products and services, a senior spokesperson at the company said, “With ClinicalPursuit, we saw the rising demand for better and more effective clinical trial solutions in order to streamline clinical research. All the products and services we offer are meant to meet these demands, allowing organizations and researchers to improve clinical trial management, data management, and patient experience.”