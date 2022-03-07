Clix Capital disburses INR 15,000 crore in 5 years; plans to lend more than INR 4,000 crore in FY2022-23

National, March 07, 2022: Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd (‘Clix Capital’), one of India’s leading digital-lending NBFCs, today announced that it will disburse more than INR 4,000 crore in FY 2022-23. It also announced that the company has crossed the INR 15,000 crore disbursement milestone since its rechristening from GE Capital 5 years ago.

Clix Capital has been servicing individual borrowers and MSMEs and has given out more than 50 lac loans till date. A majority of the company’s disbursements have gone to MSMEs who have received about 48% of these funds. With a month-on-month targeted disbursal rate of more than INR 350 crore, the leading NBFC is well on its course to disburse over INR 4,000 crore in the next fiscal.

On setting up this ambitious target for the coming year, Rakesh Kaul, CEO – Clix Capital, said: “We have set a target of disbursing over INR 4,000 crore for FY 2022-23 and we are very much on course for that. Ever since our inception, we have been redefining the lending space in India by creating products and services that meet the financial needs of our customers. Today, Clix Capital has created history by disbursing INR 15,000 crore to individuals and businesses since we started 5 years ago. Over the years we have expanded our ecosystem and we have serviced individual borrowers and funded across sectors, and will continue to do so. Our vision lies in simplifying lending and enabling financial inclusion for all people. We have succeeded in this mission having touched over 50 lacs customer lives in our journey till date.”

Customer convenience and satisfaction is at the core of Clix Capital’s operations. It follows a proprietary AI and data analytics-enabled underwriting model for segmentation and due diligence to determine customer eligibility within minutes. Clix has invested significantly in crafting a complete end-to-end digital journey for its consumers, where a customer can receive the loan in his/her bank account within minutes. This smooth customer journey is poised to be a great future enabler for Clix Capital towards serving customers who are finding it difficult to procure loans from traditional lenders.