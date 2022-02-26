CLOAK Launches Elden Ring Collection

Today, CLOAK, the theme-driven lifestyle brand, founded by YouTube gaming superstars Mark Fischbach (@Markiplier), Seán McLoughlin (@Jacksepticeye), and Ben Curtis will debut their Elden Ring Collection – a limited-edition apparel line that takes its iconography from the most highly anticipated game of the year. The CLOAK release coincides with the official release of the game today, allowing fans to bring a piece of it into their everyday reality.

With a reputation for gamifying everything it touches, CLOAK is the exclusive apparel partner offering a collection in conjunction with the RPG video game created by famed co-collaborators Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

As long-time fans of From Software games, Elden Ring offers the perfect alchemy of rich storytelling, immersive experience and the ability to rise to your true potential, making it the ideal pairing with CLOAK. “It’s more than just a partnership with the biggest game of the year, it’s an invitation to be a part of the adventure. So much of what we do at CLOAK focuses on shape-shifting identity and what’s hidden in plain sight. Everyone has a secret part of themselves, that can traverse through any obstacle to find their greatness and Elden Ring truly celebrates this.”

For the collection, CLOAK drew upon key elements of the game, focusing on magic runes as the central theme as an insider’s nod to the players who can distill the meaning of each one. “We always invite our fans to be in on the secret. Our community will instantly recognize the symbology whereas an outsider might miss the significance,” says Brian Mann, CEO of CLOAK.

“We felt the story of the Tarnished in Elden Ring spoke to those in our community who felt underrepresented in this gaming apparel space. CLOAK is more than a brand, it’s a fully connected community with gaming at its core and storytelling at its heart with a devoted global audience of more than 183 million people.” Featured exclusively in black and gold, standout pieces include the brand’s signature cloak that evokes the ethereal mystery of the game, soft satin bomber, premium bucket hat and a full symbol raglan tee.

The Elden Ring partnership is the latest fashion line by CLOAK supporting prominent brands within the company’s collaboration portfolio. CLOAK’s incredibly popular, limited edition Five Nights At Freddy’s apparel line sold out almost immediately resulting in a restock that created a 227% increase over initial projections and a 21% increase in social media engagement in April 2020.

With 183 million engaged fans, 67 million YouTube subscribers, 400 million views a month and 33.2 billion total views, CLOAK and Co-founders Markiplier, Jacksepticeye, Pokimane bring the full weight of a highly engaged community to its partners. In addition, CLOAK provides ongoing support for non-profit partners as part of their shared values of inclusion and doing good for organizations including: the Trevor Project, the Environmental Defense Fund, the UN Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO and Heal The Bay.