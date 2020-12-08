Cloud TV expands its content portfolio; gets popular OTT platform Hungama onboard

Indian tech startup Cloud TV, which brings intuitive & customized OS solutions for next-gen smart TVs, has teamed up with popular OTT platform Hungama to augment its existing portfolio of content. CloudTV OS Smart TV users can now get Hungama as a built-in feature and enjoy the movies, TV Shows, Kids Shows & Films in English, Hindi and another Indian language at your fingertips and keep boredom at bay!

The development highlights Cloud TV’s commitment to delivering a superior viewing OS solves the problem of android TV manufacturers seeking partnerships with a huge list of OTT service providers to ensure seamless entertainment to Indian customers and their choices of content.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Jagdish Rajpurohit, President CloudTV said, “We at Cloud TV have been striving to solve the problem of OTT streaming platforms to reach out to Indian audiences on the TV seamlessly. Having the Hungama app embedded in our digital content portfolio will enable the consumers to access the platform and experience their favourite entertainment options at the call of a button. We are looking forward to associating with more such OTT players, broadcasters, & Live channels so that we can change the way people consume content on their televisions without needing an external set-top box or any stick.”

Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Content consumption through smart TVs has more than doubled over the last 2 years. Users are now increasingly opting to watch their favourite shows and movies on their smart TVs, in order to create a cinematic experience in their living rooms itself. We are glad to work with Cloud TV OS and provide their users a multilingual, multi-genre and multi-format content library to explore and consume. Together, with their technology and our extensive library, we have been able to offer users an enriching and immersive content viewing experience.”