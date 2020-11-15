CloudSEK Bags Cybersecurity Award at NASSCOM Emerge 50 2020

Bengaluru: CloudSEK’s XVigil was recognized at this year’s NASSCOM (The National Association of Software and Services Companies) Emerge 50 awards, India’s most prestigious awards in the software product industry. Since its inception in 2009, Emerge 50’s mission has been to find and recognize the most innovative Indian software product companies. The awards have been exceptionally successful in identifying companies with great potential. So much so that 3 past winners have gone on to become unicorns.

CloudSEK was launched by Rahul Sasi in 2015 when he realized that there was no comprehensive solution to address the threats posed by the surface web, deep web, dark web, and internet-exposed infrastructure. In the last 5 years, XVigil has transformed into a wholly automated digital risk monitoring solution that scours thousands of sources across the internet to collect 1.4 million unique documents and data to detect cyber threats, data leaks, identity thefts, etc., in real-time.

The rigorous nomination and selection process of the Emerge 50 awards makes this recognition especially remarkable. The process, which began in July 2020 and culminated in the virtual award ceremony on 11 November 2020, involved 4 rounds of eliminations and shortlisting. The first step saw 700+ nominations which were shortlisted based on product, market, vertical, technology, and business excellence. The shortlisted companies were further reviewed by a jury of industry experts and the winners were announced and felicitated in a virtual ceremony.

CloudSEK CEO Sourabh Issar said, “NASSCOM has transformed the IT and Software Product industry in India, and has been the face of Indian innovation globally, for over 20 years. And for CloudSEK to be recognized by them as part of the Emerge 50 awards is truly an honour. This has been possible because of the faith our clients and our investors have in XVigil’s AI capabilities. It is also a testament to the tireless effort of CloudSters to innovate and take risks, even during a pandemic.”

About CloudSEK: Founded in 2015, CloudSEK is on a continued quest to develop intelligent, automated systems that can detect and analyze threats, thus enhancing the scope and efficiency of its customers’ defenses. CloudSEK’s proprietary external risk monitoring platform – XVigil, enables organizations, ranging from banks to tech companies, to have real-time visibility of threats pertaining to their assets, brand, and infrastructure. The platform, which is built on state of the art technology, driven by Artificial Intelligence, navigates the surface web, deep web, and dark web, to detect, categorize, and prioritize cyber threats, and subsequently provide real-time alerts to customers.