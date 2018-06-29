CloudWalker launches Cloud TV X2, India’s First 4K Ready Full HD Smart

CloudWalker is going to change the way we view entertainment, with the launch of Cloud TV X2, India’s First 4K Ready Full HD Smart TV on Android 7.0 Nougat. The latest offering by CloudWalker will enable users to play 4K content on Full HD Smart TV with breath-taking visuals and powerful sound. Powered by Android 7.0 Nougat OS with Quad-core ARM cortex processor, 1GB RAM & 8 GB ROM, the TV will deliver a quick interface during operations, enabling faster performance during multi-tasking and a responsive user-interface. Furthermore, the TV will extend a Made-In-India Content Discovery Engine that is intelligent enough to automatically curate thousands of hours of trending digital content & apps on TV.

Users can now stream movies, TV shows, documentaries, music, videos, apps & more, anytime with an immersive Android TV style interface on Cloud TV X2. Its unmatched, user experience is the perfect way for anyone to enjoy the endless world of online entertainment. Download & play popular Android apps or side-load from the browser to enjoy content of your choice from thousands of apps available on the internet. All these functions can be accessed with the new & improved Super Remote with in-built Air mouse for simple point & click navigation.

Making the TV experience more connected & smarter, the TV enables wireless media sharing from mobile phone to the TV, mirror mobile screen to TV & vice versa and use the mobile phone as a remote, Air mouse or wireless keyboard with the CShare mobile remote app. What’s more? Enjoy a free lifetime subscription to the Movie Box app with a vast library of curated movies, documentaries & short films across genres & languages. Users can also create an account, add content to their favourites & enjoy personalised experience on Cloud TV X2. With all this, it’s smart enough to update itself regularly via OTA for enhanced performance and entertainment.

The television will be available from 32 to 55 inches in Full HD & HD Ready resolutions starting from Rs. 14,990 onwards with XLuminous display, box speakers, in-built Wi-Fi, attractive design & aesthetically stunning sleek bezel for a complete cinematic experience at home.

Reliable Quality from CloudWalker offers you a TV that has a combo of great features, performance and price. Customer support across the country offers you after sales service along with warranty program

Commenting on the launch, Jagdish Rajpurohit, President of CloudWalker said, “The way Indians access entertainment is changing. In this age of digitization and tech innovations, the present day consumers are demanding for more. To the same end, we are proud to present Cloud TV X2, a first-of-its-kind completely 4K-Ready Full HD Smart TV on Android 7 Nougat OS in India. It not only offers stunning visuals and truly a cinematic experience but will also provide a future-ready Smart TV viewing experience to the users with the ability to play 4K content now on Full HD Smart TV and have an intuitive & integrated Android 7 experience. Given the growing ambition of Indian consumers, along with their preference for finer things in life, we are looking forward to users getting delighted with the series and enjoy a unique Smart TV experience.”

Cloud TV X2 Features: