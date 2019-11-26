Club Factory Kicks off Black Friday Sale from November 26- 29

Leading ecommerce platform Club Factory has announced its second edition of Black Friday Sale from November 26-29, 2019. Club Factory is currently one of the most popular shopping apps on Google Play Store and iOS App Store and is also one of the most downloaded shopping app Worldwide for September 2019 on Google Play Store according to Sensor Tower’s latest data. The platform has gained rapid popularity among users in India for offering modern, unique and trendy items at the most affordable price.

For the Black Friday Sale, Club Factory is offering huge discounts on select products with free shipping on every order all over the country. Club Factory has mega discounts on a wide range of products, with prices dropping to as low as Rs 9. Users also stand a chance to win products for only Rs. 1 by inviting friends on the platform. With deals and Flash Sale at a regular interval of 4 hours, customers can be assured of whopping discounts on their favorite products. Select range of products are also available for attractive price points of Rs. 199 to Rs. 599.

Kicking off the sale announcement, Vincent Lou, Founder and CEO, Club Factory said, “The Black Friday Sale is an excellent time for consumers to grab niche products at the best possible price. Our effort has been to create a strong sales momentum through various initiatives that allows us to provide customers the best experience and purchase anything at an unbeatable price. Consumers can avail attractive discounts on a unique range of next-generation products across electronics, clothing, beauty, jewelry, home décor, accessories and more”.

Club Factory recently launched an Instant Messaging Feature on its platform that allows customers to directly interact with sellers to discuss any product-related query and place special requests for their orders.