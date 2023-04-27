CMAI commences the 3rd edition of Indian Garment Industry’s largest Supply Chain B2B event – the CMAI FAB Show 2023

Mumbai, April 2023: The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) commenced the 3rd edition of their annual B2B event the Fabrics, Accessories & Beyond Show 2023 (FAB Show 2023) on April 26, 2023. The Fab Show 2023 along with the Vendor Sourcing Fair 2023 (VSF 2023) will be held from April 26 to 28, 2023 in Mumbai at the Bombay Exhibition Centre at NESCO Complex.

The CMAI Fab Show and the VENDOR SOURCING FAIR were inaugurated by Mr. Cem Altan, President of, the International Apparel Federation (IAF) – headquartered in the Netherlands. IAF has a membership of the National Associations of over 40 Countries, including China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Turkey, France, and the USA. Mr. Altan is the Founder of Aycem Textiles and a member of the Board of Directors of both the Istanbul Apparel Exporters Association (IHKIB) and the Turkish Clothing Manufacturers Association (TCMA). Additionally, he is head of Istanbul Fashion Week and Koza Young Designers.

Furthermore, as CMAI enters the 60th glorious year of being a catalyst for the Indian apparel industry, the milestone year was marked by the unveiling of the CMAI ‘60 Years’ Diamond Jubilee logo by the hands of Mr. Cem Altan at the FAB Show 2023.

Dignitaries present at the inauguration were Rajesh Masand – President, of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI); Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor, of CMAI; Naveen Sainani – Chairman, FAB Committee, and Mukesh Jain, Chairman, of VSF, among others. More than 250 exhibitors are participating in the CMAI FAB Show 2023 and CMAI Vendor Sourcing Fair 2023.

Speaking about the FAB Show 2023 & VSF 2023, Rajesh Masand, President, of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), said, “The CMAI Fab Show is considered one of the biggest Fabric, Accessories, and other Supply Chain components of Indian Garment Industry that indicates the optimism of the Indian apparel industry and promotes ‘Make in India’. In the previous years, the CMAI FAB Show has generated more than Rs. 2500 crores of business. This year we are expecting more than 1500 top platinum buyers to participate in the show.” “The VSF is a unique platform where manufacturers showcase their manufacturing capacities to Buyers looking for additional production under their own labels. The previous edition enabled many manufacturers to get an entry into large Corporate Buyers which otherwise they had no access to” Mr. Masand added.

The CMAI FAB Show attracts between 10,000 to 12000 visitors that include the largest domestic and international buyers including Bangladesh, China, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Nepal, New Zealand, UAE, and UK. The world’s largest associations namely Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knit Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA) are also participating in the CMAI FAB Show 2023.

This year CMAI has created twenty feet long ‘Sustainability Pavilion’ to educate and encourage apparel manufacturers and brands to embrace sustainability by using sustainable fabrics and processes. The ‘Sustainability Pavilion’ will showcase the evolution of clothing from pre-historic to the present and also has engaging audio-video presentations of what the future holds. Besides, CMAI along with the School of Fashion Technology (SOFT) Pune has curated a display to promote Heritage and Handloom textiles of India that are beginning to diminish in terms of demand. CMAI is hopeful with these two displays they will be able to create awareness about these causes.

Brands visiting the trade show include Amazon, Ajio, Anita Dongre, Bewakoof, D’Mart, Firstcry, Jack & Jones, Killer, Lifestyle, Max, Myntra, Mufti, Raymond, Nykaa, Pantaloons, Pepe Jeans, Pothys, Shoppers Stop, Siyaram’s, Soch Apparel, Spykar, V Mart, Westside, Zudio, among many others.

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), the pioneer and most representative association of the Indian apparel industry with more than 4000 members and services more than 20,000 Retailers, Manufacturers, Exporters, Brands, and ancillary industry.