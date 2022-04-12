CMD SIDBI calls on LG Mathur to discuss potential development initiatives in Ladakh

Leh, Apr 12, 2022: Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Sivasubramanian Ramann, called on the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, at Raj Niwas today.

Sivasubramanian briefed LG Mathur about various initiatives of SIDBI as a part of the SIDBI Cluster Development Fund (SCDF) with support from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to develop and strengthen Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He discussed the possible interventions from SIDBI in promoting local entrepreneurship, production of medicinal plants and herbs, setting up solar power projects and other development initiatives in Ladakh.

LG Mathur suggested that SIDBI may intervene in filling up the gap of meeting vegetable demands of the people through commercial greenhouses in Ladakh. He further suggested that SIDBI may also intervene in increasing milk production in Ladakh in a focused and sustainable manner.

LG Mathur suggested SIDBI’s interventions in other sectors, including the plantation of high-value medicinal plants and herbs in Ladakh commercially on a large scale and upscaling pashmina wool and food processing units to convert them into quality products while retaining their local essence and value.

LG Mathur also suggested various convergences through National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)/State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM). He shared that SIDBI can provide mentorship in these sectors.

Another delegation from Ek Kadam Aur Foundation led by its founder Dr Satish Tripathi called on LG Mathur to discuss the possibility of introducing its leadership and innovation-related programmes in schools and colleges of Ladakh.