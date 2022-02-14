CMD SIDBI inaugurates a programme on Waste to Wealth – Artificial Ornaments from Fish Scale under S3 Sundari Swavalamban Sarathi in Sunderban, South 24 Paraganas District West Bengal

New Delhi, 14th February 2022: Shri Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD, SIDBI visited West Bengal on Feb 11th/12th to ascertain the challenges and disseminate information on the key aspects of various support programmes unleashed by the Government of India through its various Ministries, SIDBI and its Associates and Subsidiaries, NCGTC etc. for the State. The discussions with the State machinery picked up threads from startup to clusters to green aspects of enterprise development. He met MSME stakeholders including key officials of Govt of West Bengal, MSMEs Associations, SFBs, MSME beneficiaries etc. and also undertook visits to their sites during the 2-day visit. In order to gauge aspirations from the field, he met SHGs and MFIs as also enterprises in clusters. He mentioned that these takeaways help SIDBI to customise solutions for the bottom of pyramid entities as also for MSMEs.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the country’s apex financial institution for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), under its mission Swavalamban is supporting women entrepreneurs of Baikunthapur in Sunderban in their journey from Subsistence to Sustenance through various interventions under the brand S3 Sundari Swavalamban Sarathi in partnership with Baikunthapur Tarun Sangha (BTS). SIDBI under the project “CARE – Cyclone Amphan Rebuilding Efforts” had been supporting women in taking up multifarious cottage-based entrepreneurship on handicrafts (tailoring and Sewing, Bori or Pulses Tablets making, Pickles and Food-Processing); Shop-on-Wheels towards vending green vegetables and groceries or garments-selling at the village-doors for supporting in alternate livelihood. The support provided by SIDBI has been towards the restoration of livelihood among the devastated family affected severely due to the Amphan Cyclone.

Taking forward the agenda under Mission Swavalamban, Shri Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD, SIDBI virtually inaugurated the programme on “Waste to Wealth Creation – Making Artificial Ornaments and showpieces from Fish scale’ aimed towards supporting women-preneurs / homepreneurs in developing alternative livelihood avenues. Under this intervention, SIDBI shall extend benefits to 50 women indirectly generating revenues from alternate livelihoods. Post the programme, each of the women is expected to become a trainer for replicating and transmitting the knowledge. While addressing all the women entrepreneurs of SIDBI on this occasion, Shri Ramann said “We at SIDBI are working under mission Swavalamban to support artisans to become sustainable. I appreciate the passion and zeal of women in the region and urge the implementing agency to work towards sustainable market linkage also. SIDBI shall be glad to support them in this regard towards providing them a platform in various Swavalamban Melas organized by SIDBI or other platforms across India.”

In some of the other engagements of Shri Ramann during the visit, he flagged off an ambulance provided by SIDBI to Bharat Sevashram Sangha under its CSR initiative in the presence of General Secretary Maharaj, Bharat Sevashram Sangha. The intervention is expected to benefit artisans / micro-enterprises/ poor’s as also spread the message of Mission Swavalamban.

In an event organised by ASSOCHAM, Kolkata, Shri Ramann interacted with the local MSME entrepreneurs and called upon them to utilise the supportive ecosystem policies unleashed by Govt. During his interaction, he heard the various issues/challenges being faced by the entrepreneurs and the tentative solutions which could be thought of, to bring more ease of doing the things in the long run. He announced support to ASSOCHAM, Kolkata for setting up MSME Facilitation Centre for youth aspirants and existing enterprises towards schemes of Govt as also for the lender fraternity. The CMD, SIDBI also handed over sanction letters to the MSME beneficiaries which were processed on fast dispensation format achieved by SIDBI under the end to end credit delivery digital solution developed by Sidbi for providing quick access of credit to the MSMEs.