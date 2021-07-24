CMD, SJVN Laid the Foundation Stone of “Mini Smart Township" of 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant, Bihar

SHIMLA: Shri Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director SJVN visited 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant in Bihar today. During his official visit he laid the foundation stone of “Mini Smart Township” for the Power Plant. The occasion was graced by Smt. Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), Sh. A.K. Singh Director (Finance) & Sh. Sushil Kumar Sharma Director (Electrical). On this occasion Sh. Sanjeev Sood CEO, SJVN Thermal Pvt. Ltd (STPL) was also present along with senior officials from SJVN & STPL.

Addressing the employees Sh. Nand Lal Sharma told that, the “Mini Smart Township” reflects concern of SJVN’s management for its employees. The township will consist of Residential Buildings, Office Complex, Guest Houses, Sports Complex, Clubs, Hospital, School, Shopping Complex, Auditorium & Amphitheater. The Township is being developed on Smart City Concept and Green Building Provisions are being incorporated. The Smart City will have State-of- Art concepts of Rain Water Harvesting System and Solar Panels for energy needs. The proposed Township will comprise of multi storied dwelling units with enough open & green areas walkways, parks and water bodies.

The Foundation Stone of 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant was laid by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi on 9th March 2019. Sh. Sharma also informed that the progress of the Project is being continuously monitored by Hon’ble Union Minister for Power & NRE, Sh. R. K Singh Ji. He exhorted all stakeholders to enthusiastically strive hard to commission the Project prior to the scheduled timeframe.

He further stated that 1320 MW (2X660 MW) Buxar Thermal Power Plant with Ultra Super Critical Technology is being developed by SJVN Thermal Pvt. Ltd (a fully owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited). The plant involves investment of around Rupees 11,000 Crore. On commissioning, the plant will generate 9828 Million Units of electricity. He emphasized to contribute towards the target of “24X7 Power for All” set by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. He stated that every individual associated with activities of the Plant has to concertedly work towards commissioning of the first unit of Plant by June 2023 and second unit by January 2024.

Besides this, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma along with other Directors and Senior Officers reviewed the progress of activities and inspected all the major components of the Plant. He appreciated the dedicated efforts of all associated in maintaining the momentum of works even in the difficult times of pandemic of COVID-19.