CMR University Inducts Elite Research Scholars in a Bid to Accelerate Its PhD Programme

April 2023, Bangalore, Karnataka: CMR University, Bangalore’s leading Private University, recently organized an induction programme for the 70 newly registered PhD scholars across various domains. The programme takes the tally of elite research scholars at the University to over 350 members. The scholars hail from varied academic backgrounds who are pursuing research in diverse fields at CMR University.

The induction programme was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Chief Guest Dr. Ravi Prakash G Iyer, Honorary Professor, IIT-Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, and Dr. KC Ramamurthy, Chairman, CMR Group of Institutions and Former Member of Rajya Sabha. The eminent guests congratulated the students and emphasized the importance of research and innovation for the growth of the country.

During the event, the students were provided with valuable insights into the Ph.D programme and its benefits. Dr. KC Ramamurthy, Chairman CMR Group of Institutions, expressed his delight at the overwhelming response and emphasized CMR University’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for research and innovation. He said, “CMR University is a bastion of Research and Innovation and it is an extreme delight to watch the grit and determination of the masterminds of tomorrow.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. HB Raghavendra, Vice-Chancellor, CMR University, said, “We are delighted to see such an overwhelming response for the Ph.D Induction Programme. It is heartening to see the passion and commitment of these scholars towards research, and we are committed to supporting them throughout their research journey.”

The scholars who have registered for PhD will be pursuing research in various disciplines such as Engineering, Management, Commerce, Law, Social Sciences, and Humanities, among several other domains. CMR University has a dedicated Directorate of Research & Innovation directed by Prof Dr S Mohan Kumar who is on a mission of accelerating the CMRU PhD Programme with an aim to reach record numbers every year.