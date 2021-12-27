CNBC-Awaaz reenergises the brand promise of #Munafekibaat with its year-end campaign Outlook 2022

Mumbai, 27th December 2021: CNBC-Awaaz, India’s leading Hindi business news channel, continually strives to bring alive its brand promise of curating information, insights and news that bring forth Munafe ki Baat to its viewers. Over the last 16 years, the channels have continued to enable and empower its audiences in their wealth creation journey, bringing in-depth coverage and expert analysis on stock market trading, simplifying personal finance and investments strategies in mutual funds, tracking the latest trends in technology, auto, real-estate and decoding everyday finance/business news.

In line with this philosophy, CNBC-Awaaz brings a special editorial-led initiative that aims to be the perfect guide into 2022. Outlook 2022 – #MunafeKiBaat shines a light on the key trends to watch out for and winning strategies for the new year 2022 across key sectors, from markets and business perspectives. The objective here is to extend the thought of making the most of Munafe Ki Baat into the year ahead. The line-up hosts the best from the industry and markets including Saurabh Mukherjea – Founder, Marcellus Investment Managers, Sunil Subramaniam- Managing Director & CEO, Sundaram Mutual, Nilesh Shah – MD&CEO, Kotak AMC, Mr. Abhay Soi – CMD, Max Healthcare, Ashank Desai- Vice Chairman & MD, Mastek, amongst others.

Sharing her views on the new campaign, Smriti Mehra, CEO Business News, Network18, said, “Munafa is the reason why our viewers have placed their implicit trust in us. It has been our endeavour to consistently offer them Munafe ki Baat through all our initiatives. There is much to learn from the events of 2021 that can equip us as we step into 2022; and Outlook 2022 packages this into a comprehensive campaign. By curating our year-end programming hinged on the same core belief of Munafa, we intend to seed the thought even as our audience readies itself for celebrations. With the stellar line-up, the viewers are in for a wholesome and insightful foray into 2022.”

The campaign has been amplified across television, social media and trade. Viewers can follow the campaign on CNBC-Awaaz – the channel and its pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.