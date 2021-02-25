CNBC-TV18 and Microsoft announce Arya Collateral Warehousing Services Pvt. Ltd as the second winner of SMB Utsav

Mumbai: CNBC-TV18 and Microsoft announce Arya Collateral Warehousing Services Pvt Ltd, Noida, as the second winner of ‘SMB Utsav’. They will be rewarded benefits worth up to INR 15 Lakhs* including technology and business aid along with training sessions by Microsoft and promotion on CNBC-TV18. Thus far, the 3-month long program has guided and felicitated the SME sector for their contribution towards rebuilding India and the economy’s growth.

The winner, Arya Collateral Warehousing Services Pvt. Ltd has been recognized as India’s leading Agritech startup. They provide one of the country’s largest post-harvest services platform for farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and agri-corporations in near farm primary and secondary agri-markets.

Assisting CNBC-TV18 in choosing the right candidate are their knowledge partners — Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India (ICRA) analytics who shortlisted the 2nd winner. The esteemed Jury panel comprises of industry stalwarts including Vijay Sethi – Former CIO, Head HR & CSR, Hero Motocorp Ltd; Aditya Ghosh – Board Member, FabIndia & OYO; Animesh Saxena – President, FISME. MD, Neetee Apparel LLP; Chandrakant Salunkhe – Founder & President, SME Chamber of India; Harish Vellat – SMB & Corporate Business Leader, Microsoft India; and Shivir Chordia, Azure Business Lead, Microsoft India.

Commenting on the same, Smriti Mehra, CEO of Business News Cluster, Network18 said, “The second month was a huge success and we received incredible case-studies to evaluate and assess. Standing out from the rest, Arya Collateral Warehousing’s expertise across domains such as agriculture, dairy, logistics, banking, FMCGs, and commodity management is laudable. Their undeterred commitment to innovate and go beyond the ordinary to transform the agricultural industry is an inspiration to businesses that are looking to grow in the category. We would like to congratulate them and wish them growth in their future endeavors.”

To know more about the event, you can visit the given link: https://www.cnbctv18.com/ms/smbutsav/