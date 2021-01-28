Mumbai: CNBC-TV18 and Microsoft announce Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd, as the first winner of their 3-month SMB event – ‘SMB Utsav’. This is a unique initiative that encourages SMB businesses to push boundaries and celebrate their strengths in rebuilding the Indian economy.

Identifying and awarding the best SMB for their business resilience, this initiative encourages the winners to break new ground. Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd as the very first winner is awarded benefits worth up to INR 15 Lakhs* that includes technology and business benefits across productivity, collaboration, cloud infra, CRM, ERP & security solutions along with training sessions by Microsoft and promotion on CNBC-TV18.

Assisting CNBC-TV18 in choosing the right candidate, their knowledge partner — Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India (ICRA) analytics evaluated and shortlisted the participants that demonstrated the values of their theme “Resilience of Indian Businesses”. They conducted a 3-phase methodology (Judging process), which was a deliberate procedure designed on a combination of various criteria, including online submission, shortlisting, and the final stage – jury meet. The closely-contested competition saw Metalman, the one-stop shop for all fabrication needs, which caters to the Global Automotive OEMs and Construction Equipment industry,beat few of the esteemed companies known in the SMB sector. .

The esteemed Jury who were a part of this eminent judging process and evaluated the case studies submitted by the shortlisted companies were Vijay Sethi – former CIO, Head HR & CSR, Hero Motocorp Ltd; Aditya Ghosh – Board Member, FabIndia& OYO; Animesh Saxena – President, FISME. MD, Neetee Apparel LLP; Chandrakant Salunkhe – Founder & President, SME Chamber of India, Harish Vellat – SMB & Corporate Business Leader, Microsoft India; and Geeta Gurnani, Country Head – Modern Work, Microsoft India

Commenting on the same, Smriti Mehra, CEO of Business News Cluster, Network18 said, “We are excited to see the success that SMB Utsav witnessed in the first month. Through the initiative, we along with Microsoft set out to recognize the excellence displayed by Small Businesses and honouring the individuals and corporations for creating value and an indelible mark in their respective fields. We would like to congratulate Metalman Auto for the incredible win at the three-month-long SMB Utsav. Their resilience and quick-to-adapt approach leveraging state of the art technology sets a precedence for the sector.”

This event offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to these unsung heroes to get business technology offerings worth upto ₹15 Lakhs*. Through this initiative, the channel is providing a game-changing result for small businesses that will increase productivity and open doors for new technological advancements.

To know more about the event, you can visit the given link: https://www.cnbctv18.com/ms/smbutsav/