CNBC-TV18 cements its leadership; announces 50% hike in advertising rates

Mumbai, 4th May 2022: CNBC-TV18 has been ‘India’s No. 1 English Business News Channel’ for the last 22 years, and it has now taken its legacy and dominance even further by completely demolishing the competition, ET NOW, with a whopping 80%+* market share.

CNBC-TV18 is the channel of choice for the biggest market experts, industry movers and shakers, business leaders and influential global voices, as the foremost platform to express their views. As and when businesses want to scale up, expand or launch their IPOs, they make their choice of information dissemination clear by choosing CNBC-TV18 over any other platform.

While holding an absolute edge in the industry with its comprehensive reportage and cutting-edge analysis of domestic and global business, finance, economy, entrepreneurship and policy news, over the last two years, the channel has also greatly diversified its portfolio of content offerings with a focus on specialized subjects such as, Sustainability and ESG, Mental Health, CSR, Employee well-being, etc. The channel’s premier leadership IP – the India Business Leaders Awards – more popularly known as IBLA, has become synonymous with being the most definitive awards in the corporate leadership space. Tapping further into this, the channel plans to roll out many more curated, tent pole IPs in various areas of leadership and business excellence.

Apart from this, CNBC-TV18 has also introduced a bouquet of additional specialized clutter-breaking content offerings, which clearly have won the appreciation of its viewers, as seen through the on-air ratings and engagement numbers on social media. For instance, the weekly show ‘Mad about Markets’, talks about the latest in the investment world, demystifies market trends & news, and gives viewers all the latest dope in a super crispy, quirky, and witty style. ‘Inside Out’ decodes the strategies of major market movers and shares an in-depth analysis of new businesses. ‘Financial Quotient’, CNCB-TV18’s flagship women and money series, offered inspiration and guidance to women towards achieving financial freedom and realizing their investment goals. The Medicine Box and Tech@Work share latest insights on the developments in healthcare and technology, respectively. Going further in the commitment to stay its viewers’ channel of choice, CNBC-TV18 will present an unrivalled week-long coverage of the biggest global financial event – World Economic Forum’s DAVOS’22 – from 22nd to 26th May and will bring in exclusive coverage of the most influential leaders across economics, environment, and politics, straight from Davos.

Sharing her thoughts on the channel’s unparalleled performance, Smriti Mehra, CEO – Business News, Network18, said “CNBC-TV18 has been the preferred destination for its advertisers to reach the premium audience segment through the years. To further build some exclusivity for its premium advertisers, the channel seeks to take a significant increase in its operating rates to service its clients better. CNBC-TV18 is committed to provide the best value, unmatched service, and visibility to its stakeholders, combined with innovative business solutions and premium on-air real estate.

While we incessantly strive to deliver newer and more engaging formats of content and content delivery, the statistics shared by BARC only encourage us further to offer greater value to our viewers and all relevant stakeholders. It gives us immense motivation to continue refining and revolutionizing content creation, curation and presentation of English business news, with the best of journalistic minds, talent and insights. Setting new benchmarks week-on-week, CNBC-TV18 will strive to continue its market domination through superior content and maximizing the relevance of finance and business news for all its viewers.”

*Source: BARC India | Mkt: India | TG: 22+ AB M | Mon-Fri (0800-1600 hrs) Wk 10-16’22