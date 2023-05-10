CNBC-TV18 is all set to host the 18th edition of the ‘India Business Leader Awards

10th May 2023: India’s most distinguished business awards, CNBC-TV18’s India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) returns to celebrate its 18th year of recognizing and honouring exceptional industrialists, business leaders, and luminaries who have made a significant impact on the global stage. IBLA continues to honour the excellence in leadership which has contributed significantly to India’s growth story while creating profitable, sustainable, and socially responsible brands and businesses.

Scheduled to take place on May 11th, the ceremony will be hosted by Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18. The marquee event will bring together some of the most influential leaders in business, education, and government to recognize excellence and success in their respective fields. The list of esteemed guests includes senior government dignitaries such as Hardeep Singh Puri (Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, GoI); Devendra Fadnavis (Deputy Chief Minister, Govt. of Maharashtra); and Amitabh Kant (G20 Sherpa, GoI).

Eminent business leaders and luminaries that will grace the event include Azim Premji, Chairman – Azim Premi Foundation, Founder Chairman – Wipro Limited, Chairman – Wipro Enterprises; Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group; Uday Kotak, MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO, Chairman, Standard Chartered Bank, India & South Asia Markets; Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys; T Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel; Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor; Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO, Colgate Palmolive; Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd.; Rajiv Memani, Chairman & Regional MD, EY India; V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank; Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI; Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI; Raamdeo Agarwal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.; Ramesh Damani, Veteran Investor & Member, BSE; Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt; and Indian Boxer Nikhat Zarin among others.

Commenting on the occasion, Avinash Kaul, CEO, Network18 said, “IBLA’s legacy of celebrating inspiring excellence in business for 18 years has been a remarkable journey. Over the years, it has become an essential date in the economic calendar of the Indian subcontinent as we honor the good work done by businessmen, policymakers, entrepreneurs, corporates, and other key influencers – who have demonstrated unwavering determination, bold vision, and courage to make a substantial impact on their industries and the economy. We are delighted to recognise and applaud their outstanding accomplishments on this prestigious occasion.”

The 18th Indian Business Leader Awards is set to make a statement as it takes the stage, with Standard Chartered Bank as the presenting partner.