CNBC-TV18 launches a brand-new show ‘MAD ABOUT MARKETS’ for the young and budding investor

Today’s Millennials and GenZ’s constitute of over one-third of the country’s total population. This is a very powerful demographic with increased disposable income, enhanced cognizance towards investing and wealth creation and an easy access to every money-making avenue, all at a click of a button! In fact, they form the largest force behind the popularity of crypto currencies and digital gold in India, and are foraying quickly into the trading space which is leading to the stock market seeing a fall in the average age of retail investors. This clearly speaks volumes about the investing spirit of this young demographic.

With an aim to help this audience stay abreast of the week’s happenings in the markets, business, technology, and more, by bringing to them all the buzz in a snackable format, de-jargonizing finance, and demystifying investment trends, all in an easy-to-comprehend style, CNBC-TV18, India’s leading English business news channel, has launched a brand-new weekly show, ‘MAD ABOUT MARKETS’, that will air on Wednesdays at 3:30 PM.

Power-packed with tech talk, business buzz, market mantras, and more, this show will offer the youth of India, a comprehensive update on ‘What’s Hot and What’s Not’ from the week gone by.

‘MAD ABOUT MARKETS’ will be hosted by CNBC-TV18’s young and dynamic anchors, Ritu Singh, and Mangalam Maloo, who will shed light on all the happenings of the week with various fun and buzzing segments, that are relatable to the audience. Starting with ‘On Top of Mind!’ to share the headlines, it will discuss all the ‘Yays’ and ‘Mehs’ of the top stories, and ‘The Bigger Q’ will identify the underlying trends of business and finance.

Exciting segments like ‘Number Crunchhhhh’ will give an idea on how big the markets are in terms of numbers and size; ‘Quack Quack’ will explain how to read& comprehend the big news of the week; while ‘Newsreel’ will give our audience quick bytes on the stories of the week. In addition to this, the last segment‘Viral’, will focus on what’s trending in the world of social media by sharing interesting reels and video clips.

Sharing her thoughts on this new launch, Shereen Bhan – Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, said,

“MAD ABOUT MARKETS is our latest offering that stays true to our promise of providing credible, actionable financial information. This show is unique as it attempts to connect a whole new generation of young retail investors to what matters in the markets. Sharp financial insights delivered in a format and style that a younger demographic is familiar with. Over the past two decades CNBC-TV18 has helped create a culture of equity investing and we hope our new programming line-up will resonate with future investors.”

Watch the MAD ABOUT MARKETS weekly show on CNBC-TV18 on Wednesdays at 3:30 PM.