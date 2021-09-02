CNBC-TV18 launches ‘Financial Quotient’ – a special series on Women and Money

Mumbai: True independence is when a woman is financially independent and can pursue her goals and ambitions without constraints. With financial freedom, women can develop the confidence to enable themselves to make successful strides in life, realize dreams and achieve goals. This freedom also contributes to rising female leadership in the workforce, upliftment in their living standards, higher economic contribution and overall building of a stronger nation.

What’s more, is the growing share of women opting for credit, opening trading accounts, investing in mutual funds & equity markets and checking CIBIL scores clearly points to the emergence of a healthy appetite for investment-related guidance among the female audience.

With this central thought, CNBC-TV18, a purpose driven brand and the undisputed leader in the English business news space, is launching a special series titled ‘Financial Quotient’, to equip women in their journey towards financial freedom. Season 1 of the show goes live on Friday, 3rd September, 2021 at 2 PM.

Understanding that empowerment of women is closely linked with financial empowerment; this show will seek to provide them access to all aspects of financial independence.

Hosted by Sumaira Abidi, Deputy Editor at CNBC-TV18, each episode will focus on contemporary and relevant topics such as Investing for the first time, Insurance, Estate planning, Risk profiling assessment, Inheritance management, Reviewing & Consolidation of investments and much more. It will also shed light on aspects such as retirement planning, maternity planning and career breaks, thus keeping women at the centre of the conversation. Additionally, the show will focus on providing wealth solutions for the entire family, making it relevant for men as well.

Two leading brands namely Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Zebpay have partnered with the show.

Speaking about the show, Smriti Mehra, CEO – Business News, Network18 said, “Fund your dreams, fund your freedom, it’s YOUR time. This is the central theme behind Financial Quotient. We could not have been prouder to bring such a unique and powerful content offering to our women audience in this form. As a nation, we have faced some very tough challenges in the last 1.5 years, and our endeavour as a brand has always been to be the best possible ally to our audience in their journey towards wealth creation and financial planning. Our Women and Money Series is simply the natural progression to carry this philosophy forward. We are proud to address women and curate content that helps them fulfil their dreams and aspirations.”

Commenting on the association, Mr. A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, said, “We have always believed that financial empowerment begins with awareness and education. We have held several impactful and large scale initiatives over the years that have propagated investment awareness. While our efforts have been recognised, our pursuit to spread financial education is relentless and we have now embarked on an ambitious journey with For HER- one of the largest financial literacy initiatives aimed at women in India in collaboration with The Women’s Collection, and we aim to reach over 10 million women across the country in next 3 years. CNBC-TV18 as a brand has proven expertise and depth in the field and has been championing financial education for many years. The synergies between us are well aligned and we look forward to this partnership in taking our vision forward. Instilling the power of financial education amongst the women of our country is essential to India’s economic growth. Such focussed engagement will provide the right knowledge and enable their active participation in financial decisions.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-CEO of ZebPay also shared, “ZebPay’s Women’s DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) is an all-women-led decision-making project that uses blockchain technology. The goal with this initiative is to promote more women in ZebPay’s leadership roles by providing a supportive environment and also create new programs for higher engagement with women customers. ZebPay is proud to partner with CNBC-TV18, the leader in business news and market updates, on the Financial Quotient series to achieve our mutual goal to boost women’s empowerment. We trust this series will help develop more women leaders and decision-makers in the country.”

Viewers can watch the show every Friday at 2 PM on CNBC-TV18.