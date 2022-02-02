CNBC-TV18 set to decode the Union Budget 2022 with policymakers, market experts and stalwarts from India Inc. on The Budget Verdict

02 February, 2022: As the country still fights and recovers from the pandemic, all eyes are on the 2022-23 Union Budget and the government’s endeavour to make India’s economy stronger. For the past 21 years, CNBC-TV18 stands tall as India’s budget headquarters and has been the most trusted and distinctive voice on all aspects concerning the Union Budget. Providing viewers with a thorough understanding of the Union budget and how it impacts their lives, CNBC-TV18 is all set to host and live stream the 7th edition of the very popular ‘The Budget Verdict’ on its digital portals cnbctv18.com & Moneycontrol.com, along with a live telecast to viewers on CNBC-TV18, on 2nd February, 3.30 PM onwards.

‘The Budget Verdict’ will feature Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor at CNBC-TV18, in conversation with the Budget team from the North Block as well as key policy makers in a host of engaging sessions. The list of bureaucrats and policy advisors include T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary, India; Tarun Bajaj, Revenue Secretary; Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary DIPAM; Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog; Rajiv Kumar, VC, Niti Aayog; Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT; Ajay Seth, Secretary, DEA; Vivek Johri, Chairman, CBIC and JB Mohapatra, Chairman, CBDT. In addition to sharing their insights on the impact of Budget, these industry stalwarts will also engage and interact with the audience consisting of India Inc. through a lively virtual Q&A exchange on topics.

Over the past six years, the show has brought together architects of the union budget and leaders of India Inc. Together, these stalwarts offer the most incisive and comprehensive budget impact assessment. Led by seasoned business journalists and research analysts, the channel looks forward to the show once again analysing and decoding the Union Budget with precision.

Watch The Budget Verdict on CNBC-TV18, CNBC-TV18.com & Moneycontrol.com on 2nd February starting 3.30 PM ~