CNBC-TV18’s mega Twitter Spaces marathon activity – ‘Ready Steady GROW’ – to bring about a gateway for actionable growth & progress

16th March 2022: Having taken strong and consistent strides towards the road to recovery, India and its people are now looking forward to growing in every way with renewed hope and vigour this financial year. In an effort to bring avenues closer, and turn this hope for rapid growth into reality, CNBC-TV18 is all set to host an interactive event – CNBC-TV18: Ready Steady GROW – on Twitter Spaces on 17th March from 4:45 PM to 9 PM. Helping drive actionable growth, the event will bring together some of the most influential voices from business and markets, to share their expertise on a bouquet of topics that will play a pivotal role in the journey of India’s youth towards growth.

To be hosted on Twitter Spaces on CNBC-TV18’s official handle @CNBCTV18News, the goal of ‘CNBC-TV18: Ready Steady GROW’ is to facilitate open, unfiltered, and authentic LIVE audio conversations about everything business & finance. It will talk about the latest market trends, smart personal finance solutions, building digital businesses, and decoding the world of cryptos, along with LIVE AMAs.

1 Twitter space – 12 panelists – and 4 of CNBC-TV18’s best anchors will give its financially conscious young audience a chance to listen to and learn from some of the biggest and brightest minds in business. The sessions will be interspersed with rounds of Q&A, thus giving listeners the opportunity to get their queries addressed by the experts.

Led by CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi, the first session – “Millennials To Millionaires: Redefining Smart Finance” – will see Kirtan Shah, Founder & CEO, Credence Wealth Advisors; Pranjal Kamra, YouTube Influencer & CEO, Finology Ventures; and Salonee Sanghvi, Founder, My Wealth Guide, outlining a roadmap for personal financial growth by deep-diving into the ways and means to progress from saving to investing to creating wealth. The panel will also shed light on the new asset classes and investment opportunities for young investors.

Touching upon the topic of digital business and technology in the second session – “Growth Hacks For Your Digital Business” – CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar will host – Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha; Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder, MyGoodGlam; and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-Founder, Wakefit – who will share their expertise to ace digital entrepreneurship, including their idea of an ideal business plan, mistakes to avoid, funding to scaling up, and will touch upon the evolving dynamics of running a digital business.

The audience will also get a chance to decrypt the most intriguing category, Cryptocurrency, and evaluate its growth prospects in India in the fourth session – “What’s next in India’s Cryptoverse?” This session will see experts such as, Rishav Dev, New Initiatives, Coin Switch Kuber; Avinash Shekhar, CEO, ZebPay; and Sidharth Sogani, Founder & CEO, Crebaco – in conversation with CNBC’TV18’s Manisha Gupta, and talk about the impact of tax regulations one can expect on the category.

The curated Twitter Space will culminate with – “Markets – What after the Fed Decision?” – hosted by CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair, and will see Rohit Srivastava, IndiaCharts; Pathik Gandotra, Dron Capital, and independent expert, Darshan Engineer – decode the Federal Reserve’s decision and its expected impact on the Indian stock market in the coming days.

To top it all, each session will be interspersed with a fun and insightful quiz that will test the audience’s business and market know-how, thus enabling them to win some exciting prizes.

Commenting on this curated activity, Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18 said, “As a forward-thinking brand, we have always looked at creating opportunities to aid our audience in the best possible way and make a meaningful impact in their journey towards GROWTH. This is how the notion of ‘CNBC-TV18: Ready Steady GROW’ was born – an engaging & insightful activity that will help our audience to decode the roadmap for progress. Reinforcing our brand’s commitment of being the ‘Trusted Partner and Ally’ to our audience, this activity will bring together the who’s who of business and finance to help navigate the challenges they may face. It has been so gratifying to curate this unique activity for our followers, and we hope to do more of such exciting and value-adding endeavors in the future.”

Tune in to @CNBCTV18News Twitter Spaces to catch the activity – CNBC-TV18: Ready Steady GROW – on 17th March, from 4:45 PM to 9:00 PM.